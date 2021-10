Let me be clear upfront, this article has nothing to do with how to vote but does focus on why we vote. Historically, voter turnout is low. Part of the reason organizations like “Get Out The Vote” came into existence is because so few voters show up to vote in elections. Some people believe that low voter turnout gives a tremendous amount of power for decision-making to a very small group of people. This is true for us in Victoria, just like it is true for most counties throughout the United States.

VICTORIA, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO