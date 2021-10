A non-tropical low pressure system about 100 miles south of Cape Cod, Massachusetts is expected to meander off of the mid-Atlantic and northeastern coasts today and bring rain and wind impacts to portions of the mid-Atlantic and northeast U.S. coast. The low could acquire some subtropical characteristics as it moves eastward. It has a 40% chance of development in the next 2 to 5 days. Otherwise, there are no tropical systems or any disturbed weather with the potential to become a tropical system across the Atlantic Basin. The Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean are quiet and expected to stay that way for the next several days.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 20 HOURS AGO