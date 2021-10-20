CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australian cricket great Michael Slater is CHARGED with domestic violence offences - just DAYS after he was axed from Seven's Ashes commentary team and following the $5.6 million sale of his family home

By Eliza Mcphee
Daily Mail
 9 days ago

Australian Test cricket great Michael Slater has been charged with stalking and harassment after an alleged domestic violence incident at a home on Sydney's east.

The 51-year-old was arrested on Wednesday morning and taken to Manly Police Station where he was interviewed and later charged.

NSW Police said officers had been investigating an incident that allegedly occurred on Tuesday, October 12 - just days before Slater was sensationally axed from Seven's Ashes coverage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yyzl2_0cXFfcRm00
Australian Test cricket great Michael Slater has been arrested over an alleged domestic stalking incident

The cricket commentator was recently axed from his Channel Seven job following a public attack on Scott Morrison over Twitter.

In May he controversially accused the Prime Minister of having 'blood on his hands' for closing the border to Australians stuck in Covid-ravaged India.

The retired opening batsman told the PM in a series of tweets to get on his private jet and 'come and witness dead bodies on the street'.

'Amazing to smoke out the PM on a matter that is a human crisis. The panic, the fear of every Australian in India is real!! How about you take your private jet and come and witness dead bodies on the street!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X84jG_0cXFfcRm00
Slater is seen pictured with former wife Jo Slater 

Many have blamed Slater's behaviour on social media for costing him his job with Channel 7, causing his 20 year cricket commentary career to come to a grinding halt.

Speaking after the incident, the former batsman said he was 'completely overwhelmed' and did not mean to be 'disrespectful'.

'The tweets came from a place of sheer desperation and wanting to get home to crying kids worried about their father,' Slater told The Courier Mail earlier this month.

'It got very emotional. We got to Ahmedabad and we went past a Covid testing site. We'd see all these dead bodies on the side of the road. I've never seen anything like it in my life. It was so horribly confronting.

'If I had my time again, bearing in mind it could have had a link to what's just happened to me at Channel 7, no I wouldn't do it again.'

Slater, who was working as a commentator for the IPL, had been a fierce critic of Australia's policy banning its citizens in India from coming home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CgaCb_0cXFfcRm00
Slater had played 74 Tests for Australia between 1993 and 2001. Slater is seen with fellow cricket star Michael Clarke

Two years ago, Slater was kicked off a flight following an argument with two female friends.

He had been boarding a Qantas flight from Sydney to Wagga Wagga when he became embroiled in a heated exchange with the two women he was travelling with.

He then reportedly locked himself in the plane's bathroom, causing a delay in take-off, before leaving the flight.

Slater joined Seven in 2018 after departing from Channel Nine.

The cricketer starred for Australia in 74 Tests during his extensive career between 1993 and 2001.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WYLTo_0cXFfcRm00
The 51-year-old was spoken to by police at a home in Manly, in Sydney's northern beaches, early on Wednesday morning and has been taken to the Manly Police Station. No charges have been laid

IN THIS ARTICLE
