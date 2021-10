Though weaned on Japanese classical music, pianist Ayumi Tanaka has done her most formative work in the Norwegian jazz scene. Subaqueous Silence, her second album with drummer Per Oddvar Johansen and bassist Christian Meaas Svendsen, shows the influence of her time there playing with musicians like Thomas Strønen. The “chamber jazz” sound of ECM, in which a group of players coalesce around ensemble playing and classically influenced melodies more than blues riffs and improvisational set-ups, grew in part out of this scene. At the same time, the Nordic musicians have often shown a willingness to ignore traditional structures and play out as required, or even just when the mood takes them.

