Warren, MI

Warren Police investigating 'threat of violence' at De La Salle High School

By WWJ Newsroom
 7 days ago
Photo credit Mike Campbell/WWJ - FILE

(WWJ) Warren Police are investigating an alleged threat made by a student at De La Salle Collegiate High School.

According to Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer, the threat stemmed from a bulling incident at the all boys Catholic school, on Common Rd., and the student who made the threat was a victim of bullying.

School administration notified the Warren PD about what happened, Dwyer said, and police began investigating.

Dwyer told WWJ Newsradio 950 that it was a "threat of violence," but did not offer any specifics. No injuries were reported.

De La Salle remains open, with classes proceeding as usual at this time.

Dwyer said his department is receiving full cooperation from the parents and school officials, as the investigation continues.

Dorothy Sarrach
7d ago

Bullying is a terrible thing.Learn to get along with each other and treat others as you want to be treated.

