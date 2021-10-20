CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armonk, NY

THRIVING ARMONK OUTDOOR ART SHOW

By Editorial Staff
WestfairOnline
WestfairOnline
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

More than 8,000 art lovers and artists gathered at the Armonk Outdoor Art Show and many experienced the...

westfaironline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WestfairOnline

COLLEGE CELEBRATES ITS HERITAGE

The recent Founders Day celebration at Mount Saint Mary College in Newburgh honored the legacy of St. Dominic de Guzman, the Dominican Sisters whose vision guided the creation of the college, and the life of the late Sr. Agnes Boyle who served the college for nearly 50 years. (The Vice President for Academic Affairs Office…
NEWBURGH, NY
WestfairOnline

Greenwich’s Bruce Museum names Margarita Karasoulas as curator of art

Greenwich’s Bruce Museum has announced the appointment of Margarita Karasoulas as curator of art. Karasoulas has been the assistant curator of American Art at the Brooklyn Museum since 2017. Earlier in her career, she was at the Bruce Museum as the Zvi Grunberg Resident Intern in 2012-13 and returned in 2016 to guest curate “Electric Paris,” an exhibition highlighting the aesthetic impact of the French capital’s transition from gas to electric lighting in late 19th- and early 20th-century artwork.
GREENWICH, CT
WestfairOnline

MONDAYS DINE OUT

The Larchmont/Mamaroneck Lions teamed up with Sedona Taphouse’s Mondays Dine Out for Charity in support of LMC Media. Sedona dedicates a full month of Mondays throughout the year in support of local charities and service groups. For the month of September, in support of LMC Media, Sedona raised $1,244. The Lions matched that donation for…
LARCHMONT, NY
WestfairOnline

A NEW KIDDIE ACADEMY

The Kiddie Academy of White Plains recently opened at 222 Bloomingdale Road in White Plains. It is the newest location in the Kiddie Academy network of approximately 280 franchises across the United States. Owners Leah Tomberlin and Ricardo McDonald are local residents and entrepreneurs who saw the need for the Kiddie Academy approach in their…
WHITE PLAINS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Armonk, NY
WestfairOnline

Charter adds Spanish-language ESNE TV to Spectrum lineup

Stamford’s Charter Communications Inc. has added Spanish-language religious channel ESNE TV to its Spectrum TV channel list. ESNE TV will be available at no additional cost to subscribers of Charter’s Mi Plan Latino and Latino View TV packages. Based in Los Angeles, ESNE TV offers daily live coverage of Holy Mass, including from the Vatican with Pope Francis on special occasions.
STAMFORD, CT
WestfairOnline

HABITAT DEDICATES NEW HOME IN BRIDGEPORT

On Saturday, Oct. 16, supporters, volunteers and homeowners gathered at 30 Hastings St. in Bridgeport to celebrate the dedication of a Habitat home for soon-to-be homeowner Madeline Rosario and her son. A short ceremony recognized all who helped build the home through financial support, as well as volunteer and staff time. Carolyn Vermont, Habitat of…
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WestfairOnline

ARTS COUNCIL AND VIRTUAL ARTISTS STUDIO VISIT

Orange County Arts Council (OCAC), Goshen, in partnership with the Newburgh Free Library, will present a virtual Artist Studio Visit with abstract artist Heidi Lanino on Thursday, Oct. 21, at 5 p.m. A figurative abstract painter with a strong base in gestural drawing influenced by the transformative nature of movement, Lanino was one of four…
NEWBURGH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Show#Interactive Art#Art Space#Create Together#Westfair Online
WestfairOnline

Restoring history and homes with Hudson Valley House Parts

Chandeliers, fireplace mantels, large doorways complete with their original doors, grandfather clocks, bathtubs, stained glass windows and full window frames are all part of the offerings at Hudson Valley House Parts in Newburgh — all salvaged pieces of architectural history saved from being thrown away during the processes of remodeling old homes and making them new again.
NEWBURGH, NY
WestfairOnline

2021 Millennial + GenZ Winner Tool-Kit

Our readers have done their part by voting you a winner for our 2021 Millennial + GenZ awards. Now it’s time for you to cross the Finish Line of Glory (cue Chariots of Fire theme) and champion your win. Below you will find resources that can help you publicize your...
STAMFORD, CT
WestfairOnline

GREENWICH MOMS TEAM UP FOR HALLOWEEN EVENT

The Local Moms Network, the parent company of Greenwich Moms, will host Greenwich Greet & Treat, a Halloween-centric community event taking place on Greenwich Avenue Sunday, Oct. 31 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A series of unique activations will complement the safe trick-or-treating opportunity the event provides. Businesses along Greenwich Avenue will participate with…
GREENWICH, CT
WestfairOnline

HOSPITAL VIRTUAL CHAMPAGNE BALL

Phelps Hospital, Northwell Health in Sleepy Hollow will virtually host its 34th annual Champagne Ball Friday, Oct. 22. The hospital’s largest annual fundraiser will celebrate longtime supporter Thomas E. Hales, a noted and respected business leader, philanthropist and dear friend to Phelps, with a special posthumous tribute. A Westchester native, Hales was highly regarded as the…
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
WestfairOnline

WALKING VIRTUALLY FOR THE RIGHT CAUSE

A virtual three-day SafeWalk, the first weekend in October, marked the Danbury-based Women’s Center 15th annual premier event that unites the community in a vision to end domestic violence and raise funds to support programs and services that are provided at no cost. More than $75,000, and still counting, was contributed through sponsorships, registrations and…
DANBURY, CT
WestfairOnline

Fairfield Museum and Keeler Tavern receive NEH grants for colonial-era exhibitions

Two Fairfield County historical centers have received grants from the National Endowment for the Humanities’ (NEH) “Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan (SHARP)” to further their respective presentations of colonial-era life in Connecticut. The Fairfield Museum and History Center has received a $125,565 grant that will help the...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
WestfairOnline

VIETNAM VETERAN DISCUSSES HIS BOOK AT LINCOLN MUSEUM

The Lincoln Depot Book and Lecture Series continues Saturday, Nov. 6, from 2 to 3 p.m. with decorated Vietnam veteran and author John Fratangelo, who will discuss his recent book “The Last Goodbye” in the Lincoln Depot Visitor’s Center. Originally from the Bronx and now a resident of Mahopac, New York, Fratangelo gives a candid…
MAHOPAC, NY
WestfairOnline

NEW DIRECTOR AT GIRLS INC.

A nonprofit girls-only organization Girls Inc. Westchester, which inspires all girls to be “Strong, Smart and Bold,” recently announced that Dr. Sharlise Smith-Rodriguez will join the organization as executive director beginning Nov. 1. An experienced and dedicated leader in higher education, she has focused her career on student affairs, serving in a variety of administrative…
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
WestfairOnline

BURKE’S REDESIGNED OUTPATIENT FACILITY

The recent reopening of Burke Rehabilitation Hospital’s renovated and retrofitted outpatient therapy facility on its 61-acre main campus in White Plains offers state-of-the-art equipment in more than 10,000 square feet of dedicated space for physical, occupational, speech and language and specialty therapies. The transformation allows for an open flow throughout the building with the removal…
WHITE PLAINS, NY
WestfairOnline

A THANKFUL GREENWICH COMMUNITIES

Greenwich Communities recently celebrated “Outstanding Community Partners” that supported residences during the pandemic creating resilience and renewed spirit with the community. Board Chairman Sam Romeo set the tone of the ceremony held at Adams Garden on Saturday, Oct. 2, stating “Partnerships with the community are vital. The Greenwich Communities tagline is ‘our ‘Neighborhood Partnerships’ because…
GREENWICH, CT
WestfairOnline

RADIO SHOW HOSTS TRICK OR TREAT EVENT

Anna and Raven of the STAR 99.9 FM morning show are hosting their fourth annual “Trick or Treat Day” the Saturday before Halloween, Oct. 30, at the new Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport. “Over the years, we’ve heard from parents and teachers that trick or treating on a school night or, in this year’s case,…
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WestfairOnline

UP, UP AND AWAY, IN A BIPLANE

A trip to the Hudson Valley would not be complete without a visit to the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome. Established by World War 11 veteran James “Cole” Palen in the 1950s, the living history museum in northern Dutchess County pays homage to those courageous men in their flying machines, circa 1900-1940.There’seven a bicycle plane for aircraft…
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WestfairOnline

WestfairOnline

White Plains, NY
710
Followers
4K+
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

Westfair Business Publications (Westfair), a privately held publishing firm located in White Plains, N.Y., publishes weekly business newspapers: the Westchester County Business Journal in New York state and the Fairfield County Business Journal in Connecticut. With a weekly readership of more than 150,000, Westfair’s business publications reach business leaders and decision makers in seven counties as a premier source of business information on matters of concern and interest. Its website, westfaironline.com, provide up-to-date news and information on issues important and pertinent to the regional business marketplace.

 https://westfaironline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy