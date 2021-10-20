THRIVING ARMONK OUTDOOR ART SHOW

Greenwich’s Bruce Museum has announced the appointment of Margarita Karasoulas as curator of art. Karasoulas has been the assistant curator of American Art at the Brooklyn Museum since 2017. Earlier in her career, she was at the Bruce Museum as the Zvi Grunberg Resident Intern in 2012-13 and returned in 2016 to guest curate “Electric Paris,” an exhibition highlighting the aesthetic impact of the French capital’s transition from gas to electric lighting in late 19th- and early 20th-century artwork.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO