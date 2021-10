UPDATE ON THE DEPUTY THAT WAS INJURED IN A CRASH YESTERDAY IN AUBURNDALE. Statement from the Polk County Sheriff’s office in response to your inquiries, our deputy who was involved in a traffic crash yesterday is in serious but stable condition and improving. The investigation remains ongoing.”Thank you all for your prayers and support – we feel extremely blessed today. At this time, it appears our deputy has some very serious injuries, but she is on the mend and improving. It is likely her recovery will take months not weeks. We ask that you continue to keep our deputy in your prayers during this difficult time.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff.

4 DAYS AGO