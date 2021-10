Apple’s M1 chipset may have given Apple Silicon its big debut, but it’s the M1 Pro and M1 Max which power users have been waiting for. Debuting not one but two systems-on-chip (SoC) today, along with two all-new MacBook Pro models to take advantage of them, as before the big pitch is just how much power and efficiency you can achieve when you tightly tailor hardware to software.

COMPUTERS ・ 9 DAYS AGO