Playoff Berth on the Line for Creston on Friday Night

(Creston) Creston is in the playoff conversation heading into the week 9 season finale’ against Atlantic. The Panthers are currently in third place behind Harlan and ADM but could end up with a high enough RPI rating for an at-large berth if they come out with a win.

The top two teams in each 3A district automatically qualify, with the 16-team bracket filled out with four at-large teams. The category for those squads in the hunt is; record, opponents record, and 25-percent of the rating is a team, opponent-opponents record.

The Panthers started the season with a lot of young players. Throughout the season, Coach Morrison speaks highly of the improvement in the first-year starters.

The Panthers are a run dominant team, with 1,623 rushing yards anchored by a large offensive line. Jagger Luther is 5’8, 190, Derek Paup, 6’2 220, Chris Wilson, 6’1, 285, Avery Fuller, 6’5, 225, max Chapman, 6’2, 240, and Owen Richards, 6’1, 285. Last week against Harlan, the Panthers controlled the football for 9 minutes in the first quarter.

The Panthers and Atlantic are both 2-2 in district play, having both lost to Harlan and ADM. When Morrison breaks down the film of Atlantic, he notes the front line gets after it, good skill players at quarterback and receiver, and is impressed with sophomore running back Dante Hedrington.

The Panthers are capable of throwing the ball. Creston quarterback Kyle Strider has completed 50-percent of his passes for 848-yards and with touchdowns.

The Kick off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. We will have the broadcast on 95.7 FM. and live-streamed on westerniowatoday.com.