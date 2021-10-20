CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Playoff Berth on the Line for Creston on Friday Night

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
 7 days ago
(Creston) Creston is in the playoff conversation heading into the week 9 season finale’ against Atlantic. The Panthers are currently in third place behind Harlan and ADM but could end up with a high enough RPI rating for an at-large berth if they come out with a win.

The top two teams in each 3A district automatically qualify, with the 16-team bracket filled out with four at-large teams. The category for those squads in the hunt is; record, opponents record, and 25-percent of the rating is a team, opponent-opponents record.

The Panthers started the season with a lot of young players. Throughout the season, Coach Morrison speaks highly of the improvement in the first-year starters.

The Panthers are a run dominant team, with 1,623 rushing yards anchored by a large offensive line. Jagger Luther is 5’8, 190, Derek Paup, 6’2 220, Chris Wilson, 6’1, 285, Avery Fuller, 6’5, 225, max Chapman, 6’2, 240, and Owen Richards, 6’1, 285. Last week against Harlan, the Panthers controlled the football for 9 minutes in the first quarter.

The Panthers and Atlantic are both 2-2 in district play, having both lost to Harlan and ADM. When Morrison breaks down the film of Atlantic, he notes the front line gets after it, good skill players at quarterback and receiver, and is impressed with sophomore running back Dante Hedrington.

The Panthers are capable of throwing the ball. Creston quarterback Kyle Strider has completed 50-percent of his passes for 848-yards and with touchdowns.

The Kick off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. We will have the broadcast on 95.7 FM. and live-streamed on westerniowatoday.com.

Western Iowa Today

“Why I Coach” with Treynor’s Jeff Koenck

(Treynor) Treynor boys track coach Jeff Koenck joins the “Why I Coach” series. Coach Koenck previously spent time at both Griswold and Walnut. Koenck got his start at Walnut where he was thrown into junior high volleyball in his first year and by year two he was head coach for girls basketball. One of the first people that he learned a lot from was an opposing coach, Exira’s Tom Petersen. “Obviously a super, super great guy and a phenomenal coach. He kind of took me under his wing. Was willing to answer questions for me. I could reach out to him. That really was probably the most beneficial for me early on in my coaching career.”
TREYNOR, IA
Western Iowa Today

College Sports Weekly Recap

-Next meet is the Missouri Valley Conference Championships on October 29th. Mackenzie Campbell, Sophomore, Swimming, Morningside. -Placed 14th in the 100 butterfly, swam on the 3rd place 200 free relay, swam on the 5th place 400 free relay, and swam on the 9th place 200 medley relay at St. Ambrose on October 8th.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Western Iowa Today

Week 9/First Round Playoff Stats from Friday, October 22nd

CAM pitches their first shutout of the year and moves to 9-0. They forced five takeaways with Austin Williams recovering two fumbles and intercepting a pass. Jack Follmann had a 14 yard pick six and two sacks while Colby Rich added the other interception. Five of Lane Spieker’s 10 carries were stopped by the goal line. He ran for 209 yards. Cade Ticknor ran three times for 91 yards and two scores. Williams had five rushes for 85 yards and a TD. The Cougars averaged 15.4 yards per rush and had eight TD’s on the ground.
FOOTBALL
Western Iowa Today

IGCA All-Star Rosters Announced

(State) The Iowa Girls Coaches Association has released information on their senior all-star lineup. Making the team from this are are Glenwood’s Brynlee Arnold, ACGC’s Chloe Largent, Red Oak’s Lexi Johnson, DM Christian’s Emma Cross, and Winterset’s Lauren Carter.
EDUCATION
Western Iowa Today

IHSAA Releases Class 3A, 4A, and 5A Playoff Qualifiers

(State) The regular season is in the books in Iowa’s three largest classes of football. Playoff qualification information from the Iowa High School Athletic Association can be found at the following link:. In Class 3A, Harlan and ADM are automatic qualifiers from District 6. The four at large positions were...
HIGH SCHOOL
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State grabs win over top ten Oklahoma State

(Ames) Iowa State’s Big 12 title hopes remain alive after a big 24-21 victory over #8 Oklahoma State. The Cyclones outscored the Cowboys 17-7 in the 2nd half. Brock Purdy completed 27/33 passes for 307 yards and two scores. Xavier Hutchinson caught 12 passes for 125 yards with a pair of TD’s.
IOWA STATE
