CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

34% of nurses report poor emotional health: 7 survey findings

By Mackenzie Bean
beckershospitalreview.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than two-thirds of nurses have reported experiencing stress, exhaustion and frustration over the past two weeks, according to an Oct. 14 survey from the American Nurses Foundation, the American Nurses Association's philanthropic arm. The foundation surveyed 9,572 U.S. nurses nationwide...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

Comments / 1

Related
MedPage Today

Nurse Survey Spotlights Mental Health Difficulties During the Pandemic

More than half of nurses working in critical care said they were "not emotionally healthy," according to the latest COVID-19 survey on mental health and wellness conducted by the American Nurses Foundation and shared with MedPage Today. Of 9,572 nurses surveyed in the third of a series of pandemic-related polls,...
MENTAL HEALTH
morningbrew.com

Women are still the emotional custodians for the workplace, report finds

Like the hypnotic chorus of Lipps Inc.’s 1979 smash hit “Funky Town,” employees all across the corporate spectrum want to talk about it (whatever “it” may be). The strain of the ongoing pandemic, the struggle to find remote work-life balance, vaccination mandates, DE&I—all of it is making mental health a priority for HR like never before.
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Health issues linked to climate change are increasing, report finds

An Oct. 20 report from The Lancet Countdown found human-induced climate change is negatively impacting human health in nearly every measurable way. The report, co-published by the American Public Health Association, drew on the expertise of individuals across 43 academic and UN institutions. Experts reported on 44 indicators organized into...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emotional Health#Stress
beckershospitalreview.com

Discrimination in the cardiology field: 5 survey findings

Underrepresented racial and ethnic minorities in the cardiology field are more likely to report experiencing professional discrimination and less likely to negotiate salary than their white counterparts, according to survey findings published Oct. 18 in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. The findings are based on an analysis...
HEALTH
The Independent

Renting directly linked to poor physical and mental health

Everyone deserves to live in a safe and secure home that isn’t going to put them or their family at risk of ill health. But for millions of renters, that right seems a world away from their own everyday living conditions.One in five renters in England has poor mental and even physical health because of the type of housing they live in, according to research from Shelter.Damp and mould are one of the most common problems, affecting 26 per cent of renters, the same proportion that aren’t able to heat their homes.A fifth are constantly struggling to pay rent and...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
wvih.com

Survey Explains Nurse Shortage

Kentucky healthcare systems have been plagued by a nursing shortage, and a new survey conducted by the Kentucky Nurses Association revealed there are several driving factors including low pay, lack of staff, and exhaustion. On Friday, the Kentucky Nurses Association and the Kentucky Organization of Nurse Leaders held a virtual...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Viewpoint: Future of public health lies in revisiting past efforts

The future of public health lies in looking at past attitudes and practices, and encompassing individuals who don't necessarily work in healthcare, wrote Ed Yong for The Atlantic Oct. 23. David Rosner, PhD, MDPH, a public-health historian at Columbia University, told Mr. Yong the field was "stronger and more ambitious"...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Support for flu shot mandates fell during pandemic, survey finds

The public's support for workplace flu shot mandates has decreased since 2019, according to an Oct. 25 survey from ValuePenguin, a financial research and analysis website. The online survey, fielded Sept. 23-30, included responses from a nationally representative sample of 2,050 Americans. Forty percent of respondents supported workplace flu shot...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kmvt

Behavioral Health survey seeks to find out how Idahoans are faring in the pandemic

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is conducting an anonymous survey to find out how Idahoans are faring in the pandemic. The survey seeks to better understand how the needs, attitudes, and behaviors of Idahoans have evolved during the pandemic. “The pandemic has shifted many aspects of our lives over the past year and a half,” said Danielle Pere, bureau chief in the Divison of Behavioral Health. “We want to know more about how it has affected Idahoans so we can help fill gaps and respond more effectively as the pandemic continues.”
IDAHO STATE
Marconews.com

Climate change is 'first and foremost' a health crisis, new report finds

Working construction under the merciless Arizona sun, Eleazar Castellanos knew the signs that heat exhaustion was settling in. On the days when the temperature would top 100 degrees, he and his coworkers would sweat profusely. Then came the cramps in their arms and legs, and the overwhelming urge to stop: take a break, get some water, cool down.
ENVIRONMENT
The Verge

Third-party health apps are vulnerable to hacks, report finds

Third-party health apps that pull patient data from electronic health record systems are vulnerable to hacks, according to a new report. The electronic health records themselves, which are housed at health centers and subject to the federal privacy law HIPAA, are well protected. But as soon as a patient gives permission for their data to leave the health record and head toward a third-party app — like programs that track people’s medications, for example — it’s easy for hackers to access.
CELL PHONES
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky Nurses Association releases survey findings on nursing shortage

PADUCAH-- To address the nursing shortage in the commonwealth, the Kentucky Nurses Association (KNA) surveyed nurses throughout the state. The goal was to learn what's most important to them during this pandemic. KNA released the survey results Friday. 73% of the 850 nurses who responded said heavy patient loads because...
PADUCAH, KY
WilmingtonBiz

Health Care Heroes: Nurse

Honors a nurse whose performance is considered exemplary by patients, peers and other health care providers. Title: Surgical services/ emergency services nurse. What the nominator said: “Jo Ann is an experienced nurse whose calm, competent presence shines through in every interaction. During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jo Ann worked the forward triage station right outside the emergency room, testing and triaging patients who may have had COVID-19. It was a scary time for everyone, especially nurses, who were ‘facing something new every 30 minutes,’ as Jo Ann put it. Jo Ann’s instinct as a nurse is to rush in and help. But her work during the COVID-19 taught her to slow down and help – both her fellow nurses and her patients. She constantly reminded her coworkers to stop before treating a patient to put on their full personal protective equipment, their best defense at the time against the virus. She also stopped for countless patients during that time – ‘screeching to a halt,’ as she said, to listen to their worries and concerns. She had to do this because they had no family around to do so. It made her grow as a nurse, and she now sees it as a blessing. … Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, Jo Ann was the kind of nurse who would work tirelessly to make a difference for her patients.”
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy