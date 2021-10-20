34% of nurses report poor emotional health: 7 survey findings

Honors a nurse whose performance is considered exemplary by patients, peers and other health care providers. Title: Surgical services/ emergency services nurse. What the nominator said: “Jo Ann is an experienced nurse whose calm, competent presence shines through in every interaction. During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jo Ann worked the forward triage station right outside the emergency room, testing and triaging patients who may have had COVID-19. It was a scary time for everyone, especially nurses, who were ‘facing something new every 30 minutes,’ as Jo Ann put it. Jo Ann’s instinct as a nurse is to rush in and help. But her work during the COVID-19 taught her to slow down and help – both her fellow nurses and her patients. She constantly reminded her coworkers to stop before treating a patient to put on their full personal protective equipment, their best defense at the time against the virus. She also stopped for countless patients during that time – ‘screeching to a halt,’ as she said, to listen to their worries and concerns. She had to do this because they had no family around to do so. It made her grow as a nurse, and she now sees it as a blessing. … Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, Jo Ann was the kind of nurse who would work tirelessly to make a difference for her patients.”

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC ・ 12 DAYS AGO