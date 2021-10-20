5 Must-Do Hudson Valley Halloween Activities For Adults

With all of us in the middle of pumpkin season, many are wondering what we should do with our crusty, sunken, and rotten pumpkins once we are done with them. You would think that with all the wooded areas in the Hudson Valley, we could just grab our used pumpkins once we're done with them and throw them away in the woods for animals to feast on. It is something we recommend doing, and it's awesome that you're thinking of doing something good for the animals in our area, but you can't just throw them in the woods, there's an important step you need to take before you discard them.

HUDSON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO