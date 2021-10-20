Steven M. Sipple: Frost responds to Fleck's 'culture' comments, and other bye week takeaways

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost and the Huskers football team returned to work this week after their first bye week of the season. With a 3-5 overall record, and 1-4 mark in the conference it hasn’t been an easy ride through the last couple months for Frost. While the team...
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska finished its second and final practice of the bye week on Wednesday. Because the team played in week zero, they’re only allowed 7 practiced between its first and second bye weeks. Head coach Scott Frost said they only practiced twice this week to allow for...
Recruiting never stops and it’s easy to miss the top stories day-to-day. Recruiting analyst Greg Smith recaps all things Nebraska recruiting news, analysis and more so you never miss a thing. The bye week for Nebraska gives everyone in the program a chance to recharge and relax a bit before...
Nebraska is not only playing for the eighth straight week to open up the season, but it’s also wrapping up a slightly road-heavy portion of the slate, too. The Huskers’ game Saturday at Minnesota will be the fourth road game of the season and it precedes a stretch in which they play three of their final four games at Memorial Stadium.
P.J. Fleck's performance on Saturday was remarkable. Fleck started his postgame press conference by picking up a bottle of pop from the top of the podium, taking a sip and commenting on the taste. The pop company received not just prime product placement but the first postgame comments from a Big Ten head coach. Just the way Woody and Bo used to do it.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska head coach Scott Frost met with members of the media following Wednesday’s practice. He discussed the focus during the bye week and the energy heading into next week’s game against Purdue. ”This team,” Frost said. “There is no quit in these guys. They came to...
Husker head coach Scott Frost had a mid-week meeting with the media during the bye. It was a fairly lengthy discussion compared to some of these get-togethers, with Frost speaking for about 13 minutes about the state of his team, injuries and other matters with Nebraska 3-5 and needing winning jolt to make a bowl game.
Red Report: Martinez's health limited NU vs. Gophers; Frost talks talented guys 'that just miss too much time'. One note from Scott Frost centers on quarterback Adrian Martinez, who the coach says didn't run the option much Saturday because of his health.
After eight straight weeks of games, Nebraska football fans get to take a breath and enjoy a bye week. Perhaps a mailbag column can help in that regard. Let's see what's on people's minds. What is your prediction for which members of the Nebraska coaching staff return next year on...
Red Report: Frost talks recruiting; TE Fidone working his way back; NU 'excited' about freshman DB Buford. During the bye week, members of NU's staff, including Scott Frost, hit the recruiting trail: "The response was awesome," he says."
Coach Scott Frost said he feels “refreshed” following Nebraska’s bye week. The Huskers had their first week off in eight weeks but are back to work in preparation for Purdue, which Frost said he’s ready for another game with this team. The Huskers and Boilermakers meet Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2.
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts on Tuesday evening said he's not a fan of making "bold, broad statements" about a coach's standing during a season, but expressed support for and confidence in fourth-year head football coach Scott Frost during a radio appearance. Alberts, asked directly by a caller on the...
