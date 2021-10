Artificial Intelligence is a sector of computer science that can mimic human intelligence. It is primary to technology that aims to simulate human functions and intelligent systems. Artificial Intelligence does not function from programming as such, but algorithms and something called a deep neural network layers the functionality of artificial intelligence. The pandemic has shown how the world is more accessible than ever, and businesses are turning to artificial intelligence to relay their needs and expectations. Artificial intelligence is one of the biggest development in tech in the last decade and is only going to continue to develop.

