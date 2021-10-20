9 Reasons Joe Amabile And Serena Pitt Are Actually BIP's Best Couple

Kravis is known for many things — black heart emojis, blood-related flirty comments, and (of course) being super in love, to name a few — but subtlety is not one of them. So when this duo posted a pair of handcuffs to their IG Stories with a date on them (Oct. 2, 2022), their fans jumped to one conclusion: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker might have revealed their wedding date. Although we won’t know for sure when Kardashian and Barker are getting married until they decide to tell us, this fan theory is still worth exploring.
