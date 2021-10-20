9 Reasons Joe Amabile And Serena Pitt Are Actually BIP's Best Couple

There are all kinds of firsts in the Bachelorette’s journey to find love: her first kiss with one of the guys, the first impression rose, the first time someone’s accused of being there “for the wrong reasons.” But one of the biggest firsts is the first one-on-one date. That’s the first time the Bachelorette gets some dedicated time to really get to know one of her suitors. It’s also usually a good sign for the relationship if the Bachelorette chooses to go on a date with someone right away at the very beginning of the season. Michelle Young let fans know that Jamie Skaar was the recipient of her first one-on-one date in Season 18 of The Bachelorette, so it’s clear that Jamie is a pretty special guy.

