U.S. Chamber of Commerce | 10/20/21

Corporate America has long relied on a tried-and-true set of tools to address worker shortages. In the past, higher wages, better benefits, and clearer pathways to promotion have all proved attractive enough to woo...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Several influential industry groups including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce met White House officials on Friday and raised concerns about labor shortages and coronavirus testing requirements as the administration races to implement a plan to require private-sector workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The Office of Management & Budget (OMB) conducted the meetings virtually, with some scheduled for Monday, among which will be the Retail Industry Leaders Association, the Business Roundtable and the National Association of Manufacturers, according to public filings. The industry groups requested the meetings, which are part of the rulemaking process.
KINGSTON, N.Y. — Some of the “best and brightest” local businesses, business leaders, and organizations in Ulster County will be honored this week during a recognition awards dinner on Thursday, Oct. 21. The Ulster County Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Ulster County Economic Development Alliance will honor eight local...
Meatpacking giant Tyson Foods says more than 96% of its workers have been vaccinated ahead of the company's Nov. 1 deadline for them to do so. The company based in Springdale, Arkansas, said the number...
The good news to all Americans is that this week, a $1400 stimulus payment has been sent out by the US. government. More similar checks are been processed to be out soon e.g. the three smaller stimulus checks; according to reports, the latter stimulus check will be disbursed on Friday, October 15.
Vaccine mandates may be causing people to walk off their jobs and out on the streets to protest, but it could also be saving lives at Tyson Foods, where 96 percent of workers are reportedly vaccinated against COVID-19. The percentage is a big deal for the company, because it has been dealing with worker shortages and was prepared to fire those who hadn't been vaccinated before a company-imposed deadline of November 1, 2021 (via ABC News).
US citizens returning from abroad will still need to provide proof of having received a Covid-19 vaccine if they want to avoid more stringent testing requirements, White House officials said.On Monday, President Joe Biden is set to sign a presidential proclamation implementing new vaccination and testing requirements for entry into the United States. The new requirements, which will be in force as of 8 November, will require all non-citizen, non-immigrant travelers to the US to be vaccinated against Covid-19 unless they are under 18 or a country that the Centers for Disease Control determines to have low vaccine availability.But while...
Accorsing to Muniq, 34.2 million Americans have diabetes, and another 88 million are considered to be prediabetic. Muniq CEO Marc Washington explains why resistance starch and prebiotic fiber could be the key to helping this chronic condition. This segment is paid for by Muniq.
According to a press release from Representative Cindy Axne, on Monday the U.S. House of Representatives unanimously passed a bill to posthumously award the Congressional Gold Medal to Marine Cpl. Daegan Page.
Florida A&M University’s (FAMU) Center for International Agricultural Trade Development Research and Training (CIATDRT) will help lead global efforts to advance production, handling, and consumption of fruits and vegetables as part of a five-year $15 Million award from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) for its Feed the Future Innovation Lab for Horticulture.
On September 13, Governor Greg Abbott officially proclaimed that October 18 through October 22, 2021 is “Chamber of Commerce Week” in Texas. Signing an official resolution, Governor Abbott celebrated the more than 600 local chambers of commerce in Texas who “provide a critical link in the communities they serve by fostering a vibrant business environment, promoting local projects, and paving the way for small businesses to thrive.”
Body The Ponca City Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting was held for Dispos Vapes LLC on Thursday, Oct. 21, one of several new businesses that have opened at 122 E. Grand Ave. in the old RCB Bank building. Pictured left to right: Mayor Homer Nicholson, Seth Emmons, Justin Starnes, and Kim Hancock.
