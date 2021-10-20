1AheadTechnologies | 10/20/21

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTNV
 7 days ago

Tech CEO Ron Carter previews new technology that will...

www.ktnv.com

TODAY.com

Toddler accidentally goes live on Instagram, broadcasts mom in the shower

One mom had an eye-soapening experience when her toddler accidentally broadcast her live on Instagram while she was showering. Brianna Loos first shared the cautionary tale last month in a now-viral TikTok video. Loos, 31, of Rochester, New York, told TODAY Parents that she let her 3-year-old daughter, Emery, use...
ROCHESTER, NY
techstartups.com

This startup wants to scan the eyes of every person on Earth in exchange for a free cryptocurrency; 100,000 people already signed up

The world is never short of great and impactful ideas. However, once in a while technology startups come up with strange ideas that sound like something out of a sci-fi movie. One of those outlandish ideas is a metallic orb developed by Worldcoin, a startup that scans people’s eyes in exchange for free cryptocurrency.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Apple almost pulled Facebook and Instagram off iPhones after it found human trafficking was organised on apps

Apple threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from its app stores after the social media giant’s apps were found to be used to sell maids in the Philippines.Internal documents, reportedly seen by the Associated Press, show that Facebook was “under-enforcing on confirmed abusive activity”.Facebook’s investigation into its platform found that “domestic workers frequently complained to their recruitment agencies of being locked in their homes, starved, forced to extend their contracts indefinitely, unpaid, and repeatedly sold to other employers without their consent” but that, “in response, agencies commonly told them to be more agreeable.”It also found that recruitment agencies dismissed “more...
CELL PHONES
techgig.com

Google bans 150 dangerous apps; see full list, uninstall now

Google has banned another 150 dangerous apps from its Google Play Store . These 150 malicious SMS scam apps on Play Store were part of a campaign called UltimaSMS wherein malicious actors sign victims up for expensive premium SMS services that earns them money while ultimately leaving victims facing big losses.
TECHNOLOGY
Ron Carter
KTNV

Viva Fashion, Inc. | 10/20/21

Lifestyle expert Carmen Ordonez shares some of her favorite beauty products for the fall, including the Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream, Urban Decay Hydro Maniac Tinted Glow, Urban Decay's Naked3 Mini Palette, and Press-On Nails by Luxxi. This segment is paid for by Viva Fashion, Inc.
BEAUTY & FASHION
KTNV

Woman loses lifetime of friends when Facebook page hacked

Many Facebook users are finding they can't log in to their accounts because someone has hacked their page, leaving the user without access. One woman is struggling to get her Facebook page -- and her friends -- back. Cathy Ebert has used Facebook for over a decade to keep in...
INTERNET
Robb Report

Steinway’s New Streaming Tech Lets Master Musicians Play Your Piano Virtually

Imagine a master pianist tickling the ivories of your baby grand without even being in the room. It sounds like a far-off fantasy, but Steinway & Sons has made it a reality. The New York outfit, which is widely considered the world’s best piano maker, just unveiled a groundbreaking new streaming technology that allows musicians to capture a live performance and share it with others virtually. The new Spiriocast system essentially enables the casting of high-res music, audio and video from one Steinway piano to another. The innovative sensor system, which is completely hidden from view, precisely captures the movements of the...
ELECTRONICS

