Beauty & Fashion

Viva Fashion, Inc. | 10/20/21

KTNV
 7 days ago

Lifestyle expert Carmen Ordonez shares some of her favorite beauty...

www.ktnv.com

Footwear News

APL Goes to Outer Space With New ‘Dune’ Sneaker Capsule Collaboration

Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL) is getting intergalactic, thanks to its latest capsule collaboration with sci-fi epic “Dune.” The sporty brand’s limited-edition collection comes courtesy of the star-studded movie, which has already been renewed for a second film. Starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, the movie follows Paul (Chalamet), heir to the House Atreides, whose desert planet Arrakis faces a coup from the antagonistic House Harkonnen. APL’s coordinating unisex line, which retails from $220-$325, takes direct inspiration from the movie’s color palettes to bring three sporty sneakers a futuristic twist. All pairs also include branded purple “Dune” insoles. The Techloom Bliss sneakers take direct...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beauty Products#Maniac#Urban Decay#Mini Palette#Viva Fashion Inc
thezoereport.com

Lizzo’s Date-Night Dress Revealed A Different Side To Her Style

Lizzo creates the most playful and bright ensembles. You can always find a fabulous new quirky bag in her outfits, whether it be a crystal-encrusted chocolate bar clutch or an artsy-designed shoulder bag. She also adores an eye-catching dress, like the sheer purple number she wore to Cardi B’s birthday. However, for a recent dinner outing, the singer left behind her usual statement bags and flashy dresses for a more flirty and delicate look. The two-toned number felt more subdued and showed a completely different side to Lizzo’s style choices.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
BHG

Candy Corn-Colored Hair Is the Sweetest Trend to Try for Halloween

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Candy Corn-Colored Hair Is the Sweetest Trend to Try for Halloween. I'll admit, though I write about beauty trends for a living, I...
HAIR CARE
TVShowsAce

‘600-Lb. Life’ Pauline Potter Sheds 500-Lbs: See INCREDIBLE Transformation

My 600-Lb. Life fans met Pauline Potter during Season 3 of the TLC series. As the Season 10 Premiere fast approaches, fans of the series are wondering where Pauline Potter is now and what her weight loss progress has been like. Fortunately, none other than Dr. Now himself took to Instagram recently to share a 2021 update on Pauline Potter. Where is she now and how much weight has Pauline Potter lost? Keep reading, we’ve got the details.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Couple find secret room at the back of their kitchen CUPBOARD: Pair spot hole under sink and discover hidden space that's big enough to build a bathroom

A couple were left gobsmacked after discovering a secret room big enough to build a bathroom hidden at the back of their kitchen cupboard. A woman, whose name and location is unknown, took to Facebook to claim that she and her partner found the room tucked away in the corner of a kitchen cupboard after moving into their new home.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Outsider.com

More Than a Penny: Rare 1 Cent Piece Sells for Massive Price

You probably spend a good portion of your week planted on the couch. Actually, estimates show that the average American watches over 4 hours of TV each night. If you follow that math, it comes out to about 28 hours per week or 2 whole months of couch-lock per year. But how often do you inspect your throne? Well, it might be time to go digging through those couch cushions. Heck, maybe even invest in a metal detector. Why? Apparently, a certain penny print can rake in a lot more than you’d think. In recent years, a rare 1 cent piece went for a whopping $25k. More on that below.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

The 10 Best Home Deals From Macy’s Lowest Prices of the Season Sale

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Cancel your weekend plans because Macy’s Lowest Prices of the Season Sale is here. Right now, you can score up to 60 percent off on top home brands like Nespresso, Shark, Fiestaware, and more. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your space for a cozy fall feel or get an early jump on holiday gift buying, this sale has it all. Enjoy deep discounts on luxurious bedding, kitchen tools, and other home accessories. In fact, there’s so many sale items that you might be feeling overwhelmed. That’s why we put together the top 10 home deals to shop during the sale, from the perfect scented candle to the comfiest electric blanket. So get ready to peruse the discounts, but don’t wait too long to add to cart!
SHOPPING
Only In Northern California

The Tiny Restaurant In Northern California That Serves Mexican Food To Die For

When you’re in the mood for Mexican food, there’s no better place to go than the restaurant that’s been a staple in Northern California for decades. Vallejo’s Restaurant has been serving it up in the state’s capital city since 1983. Tucked away in two unassuming locations, the restaurant is known for cookin’ up Mexican favorites in a homey setting. If you love Mexican food, you simply have to try it. Check ’em out:
SACRAMENTO, CA
Only In Virginia

The Virginia Ghost Town That’s Perfect For An Autumn Day Trip

There’s something about autumn that inspires adventure. Perhaps it’s the idyllic temperatures, the fresh air, or the foliage, but there’s really nothing that compares to a fall day trip here in Virginia. For a day trip that you won’t soon forget, we recommend venturing to one of Virginia’s most photographed ghost towns: Union Level. A once-thriving destination in the nineteenth century, this corner of Virginia has long been forgotten except by those who are intrigued by its sun-bleached boards and overgrown facades. Here’s more on why a trip to Union Level belongs on your fall itinerary.
VIRGINIA STATE

