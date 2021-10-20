American Thrills: “Blue Collar”

One would almost think that conspiracy theorists were bound to have a field day with this episode given everything that managed to be revealed in such a short time. Keeping in mind that it’s still entertainment and that AHS has become one of the more impressive shows around, get ready for a few spoilers if you haven’t watched the episode already. Getting rid of the aliens obviously hasn’t been in the cards at this point, but allowing them to abduct a certain number of American citizens every year to experiment on them is something that most people might be horrified by, especially since Eisenhower made it official by putting his signature to agreement that had been written up. If that wasn’t bad enough, the aliens have sent a liaison, an automaton by the name of Valiant Thor, that is there to keep an eye on things and also present humanity with the promise of new technology that will be delivered once the people are ready. Oh yes, it keeps getting worse and worse, especially when one night, after hearing screams and other strange sounds coming through the vents, the president follows the sounds to a hidden bunker far beneath the White House that even he didn’t know about. Once he finds that the aliens are keeping the strange hybrid human/aliens that have been born and then kept in large jars, it becomes apparent that his decision to agree to work with the aliens was the wrong one. Of course, the alternative might have been a bit worse, maybe.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO