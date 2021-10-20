CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staffers from The Kyle and Jackie O Show seethe with jealousy as Beauty and the Geek winner Lachy gets his OWN radio show on KIIS FM

By D. Lawrance
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 9 days ago

Not everyone is happy about Lachlan Mansell landing his own radio show.

The Beauty and the Geek winner, whose new show Lachy Live will air weekday mornings before The Kyle and Jackie O Show begins, brought cardboard cut-out of himself with Kyle Sandilands and Jackie 'O' Henderson to the studio on Wednesday.

However KIIS FM 106.5 producers were none too happy at the reality TV star's flex, especially given they have worked for the station for far longer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k4YDF_0cXFbm8C00
Inspiring envy: Not everyone is happy about Lachlan Mansell (left) landing his own radio show

The huge promotional item for Lachy's new show featured the reality TV alum alongside KIIS FM stars Kyle Sandilands and Jackie 'O' Henderson.

Producer Jaimee 'Mayo' Hassos was particularly scandalized, exclaiming 'We've been here so much longer than you and we don't even get featured?'

She then demanded that the stand up be put 'behind the wall where no one can see it.'

Lachy Live will cover a range of pop culture subjects from 5am to 6am.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jjIbm_0cXFbm8C00
KIIS FM 106.5 producers were none too happy at the reality TV star's flex, especially given they have worked for the station for far longer. Pictured left: Jaimee 'Mayo' Hassos
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wP1cZ_0cXFbm8C00
Larger than life: The huge promotional item for Lachy's new show featured the reality TV alum alongside studio stars Kyle Sandilands and Jackie 'O' Henderson

Lachlan, an experienced motorsports commentator, already works for Kyle and Jackie O as a casual producer.

The program will include celebrities, games, music and more.

An ARN spokesperson said: 'Kyle and Jackie O are so excited for the new season of Succession on Foxtel, they decided to have some fun with their own version of succession by giving Lachy the chance to host his very own show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KtN1c_0cXFbm8C00
Opportunity knocks: The Beauty and the Geek winner's program will cover a range of pop culture subjects from 5am to 6am, before The Kyle and Jackie O Show begins

'Lachy Live will air from 5am-6am next week.'

Lachlan landed himself a casual position at KIIS FM in August, filling in for producer and on-air personality 'Intern Pete' Deppeler.

'It's Lachy here from Beauty and the Geek,' he said on Instagram as he arrived at KIIS FM's North Ryde studios for his first day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iqBBO_0cXFbm8C00
Career: Lachlan, an experienced motorsports commentator, already works for Kyle and Jackie O as a casual producer. Lachy Live will include celebrities, games, music and more

'[I'm] super pumped to be starting my new role as assistant producer here on The Kyle and Jackie O Show.'

After being introduced on air, Lachlan told listeners: 'I'm enthusiastic. I want to make sure I am well prepared.'

The lifelong revhead also had a number of motorsports lanyards on his desk because he 'wanted to bring some character to my workspace'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cl1M3_0cXFbm8C00
New kid: Lachlan landed himself a casual position at KIIS FM in August, filling in for producer and on-air personality 'Intern Pete' Deppeler 

Beauty and the Geek fans will remember Lachlan impressed the cast and viewers with his abilities during a radio challenge.

He proved his ability to speak off the cuff in an engaging way, with host Sophie Monk and the beauties genuinely astounded by it.

Lachlan was crowned the winner of Beauty and the Geek in early August alongside his partner Keira Johnstone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19jkyK_0cXFbm8C00
Winners are grinners: Lachlan was crowned the winner of Beauty and the Geek in early August alongside his partner Keira Johnstone (left)

Lachlan and Kiera broke down in tears as Sophie announced they'd won the life-changing $100,000 cash prize.

During a follow-up interview with KIIS FM, Lachlan revealed the pair had a platonic relationship during the show.

'It was just a friendship. The closest we got was during the Magic Mike challenge,' he said, noting they'd shared a brief kiss during the task.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TNABk_0cXFbm8C00
Pals: In a follow-up interview, Lachlan revealed the pair had a platonic relationship on the show

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
