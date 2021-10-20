CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did they marry in secret? Kris Smith and his fiancée Sarah Boulazeris spark wedding rumours after sharing a cryptic Instagram post

By Abi Moustafa
Daily Mail
 9 days ago

Kris Smith and his fiancée Sarah Boulazeris got engaged in December last year.

And while they're yet to announce any wedding plans, some eagle-eyed fans are convinced the two have 'quietly' tied the knot.

Posting to his Instagram on Monday, the Dancing With the Stars contestant posted a sweet photo alongside fitness entrepreneur Sarah, as the two shared a toast of champagne.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MBjtc_0cXFbjU100
Cryptic celebrations:  Kris Smith and Sarah Boulazeris have been engaged since December and while they're yet to announce wedding plans, some eagle-eyed fans are convinced the two have 'quietly' tied the knot

'Celebrating,' Kris, 43, simply captioned the smiling photo of the couple, adding wine and heart emojis.

As a result, several fans flocked to the post to speculate whether or not the pair had become husband and wife.

'Did you get married very quietly?' one wrote.

'They can no have a wedding,' another added, referencing the easing of restrictions amid a the COVID 19 pandemic in New South Wales.

And others even assumed Sarah was pregnant again. 'Another bubba?' the Instagram user commented.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RS0Qe_0cXFbjU100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wc6wu_0cXFbjU100
A wedding, a baby or a win? Fans got very creative with their response to Kris' post.  Many speculated whether or not the pair had become husband and wife, were having another baby or if Kris was toasting winning Dancing With The Stars

Meanwhile, another jokingly noted that as a mum-of-two kids under four, it was 'about time she can have a drink'.

Kris' sweet post comes weeks after he and Sarah, 30, marked four years together as a couple.

Earlier this month, he proved romance is well and truly still alive as he gifted her a huge bunch of flowers in celebration of the big milestone.

'Anyone know how I even put these blooms into a vase? A floor vase or pot maybe? I'm 6ft tall to put it into perspective @krissmith13 #loveyou,' she wrote on Instagram.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I81TK_0cXFbjU100
Four years of bliss! Kris and his fiancée Sarah recently celebrated four years together

In the picture posted on October 3, the personal trainer is on her tippy toes as she adjusts the decadent floral arrangement.

The smitten influencer also shared footage of the stunning bouquet, simply captioning it '#4years.'

Earlier in the morning, MYER ambassador Kris also shared a sweet dedication to Sarah on his social media account.

'Four years…. And where it all began,' he captioned a throwback picture of the couple in their swimmers while on holiday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YiVTE_0cXFbjU100
Sweet dedication: Earlier that morning, MYER ambassador Kris also shared a sweet dedication to Sarah on his social media account

The couple first announced news of their engagement in December last year.

At the time, Kris shared two photos of the moment he got down on one knee and proposed to the personal trailer.

The pair were celebrating their daughter Frankie's first birthday with a party in their backyard, when Kris asked for Sarah's hand in marriage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VZ8Bu_0cXFbjU100
Memories: The couple first announced news of their engagement in December last year. At the time, Kris shared two photos of the moment he got down on one knee and proposed to the 30-year-old personal trailer

He captioned the set of charming photos, which show a truly stunned Sarah in tears: '2020 wasn't all bad... she said yes'.

Sarah, wearing an off-the-shoulder white crop top and matching pants, looked truly emotional in the images.

As she reached up to kiss the father of her two children, she showed off her sizeable diamond ring.

The couple have two children - little Frankie, one, and another daughter, Mila Elle, two.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DwQvj_0cXFbjU100
He captioned the set of charming photos, which show a truly stunned Sarah in tears: '2020 wasn't all bad... she said yes'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22E5uK_0cXFbjU100
Happy family: The couple have two children - little Frankie, one, and another daughter, Mila Elle, two. All pictured

Kris is also father to son Ethan, 10, who he shares with ex Dannii Minogue, 49.

The pair met in Ibiza in 2008, and two years later, in 2010, welcomed their son.

In 2012, after four years together, Dannii announced their split after in a Twitter post.

The pair decided to keep Ethan out of the spotlight and neither of them post him on their social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JTuD7_0cXFbjU100
Private: Kris is also father to son Ethan, 10, who he shares with ex Dannii Minogue (pictured). The pair, who split in 2012 after four years together, keep their son out of the spotlight

