Form 424B2 MORGAN STANLEY

 7 days ago

Title of Each Class of Securities Offered Maximum Aggregate Offering Price Amount of Registration Fee. Autocallable Buffered Index-Linked Notes due 2023 $2,605,000 $241.48. PROSPECTUS Dated November 16, 2020 Pricing Supplement No. 2,804 to. PRODUCT SUPPLEMENT Dated...

StreetInsider.com

Form 497K Federated Hermes Adviser

Before you invest, you may want to review the Fund's Prospectus, which contains more information about the Fund and its risks. You can find the Fund's Prospectus and other information about the Fund, including the Statement of Additional Information and most recent reports to shareholders, online at FederatedInvestors.com/FundInformation. You can also get this information at no cost by calling 1-800-341-7400, by sending an email request via Contact Us on FederatedInvestors.com, or from a financial intermediary through which Shares of the Fund may be bought or sold. The Fund's Prospectus and Statement of Additional Information, both dated October 31, 2021, are incorporated by reference into this Summary Prospectus.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 424B2 GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2) The information in this preliminary pricing supplement is not complete and may be changed. This preliminary pricing supplement is not an offer to sell nor does it seek an offer to buy these securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 HCA Healthcare, Inc. For: Oct 25 Filed by: Cuffe Michael S.

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. The stock...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 424B2 CITIGROUP INC

Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc. Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2) Registration Statement Nos. 333-255302 and 333-255302-03 Buffer Securities Linked to the S&P 500® Index Due October 26, 2023. ▪The securities offered by...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 424B2 CREDIT SUISSE AG

The information in this preliminary pricing supplement is not complete and may be changed. This preliminary pricing supplement is not an offer to sell these securities and it is not soliciting an offer to buy these securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted.
MARKETS
moneyandmarkets.com

Big Bank Stock Battle: Morgan Stanley vs. Goldman Sachs

When someone brings up Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) or Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) I like to imagine a James Bond villain stroking a cat in a dark board room. But what do these banks actually do? They are organized as commercial banks, but most of their revenue does not come from lending.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 424B2 Bank of New York Mellon

The information in this preliminary pricing supplement is not complete and may be changed. This preliminary pricing supplement and the accompanying prospectus and prospectus supplement are not an offer to sell nor do they seek an offer to buy these securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted.
CREDITS & LOANS
StreetInsider.com

Morgan Stanley Downgrades Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) to Equalweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Ulz downgraded Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKRO) from
MARKETS
investing.com

Morgan Stanley Keeps $900 Tesla Price Target Ahead of Earnings

Investing.com — Ahead of its earnings release after the closing bell on Wednesday, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas has kept his $900 price target on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) stock. Shares of Tesla dipped 0.1%. Adam Jonas reiterated his overweight rating on Tesla, saying he expects the company's Q3...
STOCKS
TheStreet

US Steel Stock Falls On Double Downgrade From Morgan Stanley

United States Steel Corp. (X) - Get United States Steel Corporation Report shares were hit after a 'double-downgrade' from analysts at Morgan Stanley linked to lower metals prices and the group's expansion plans. Morgan Stanley analyst Carlos De Alba slashed his rating on U.S. Steel by two notches, to "underweight",...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Adecoagro Shares Spike After Morgan Stanley Upgrade

Morgan Stanley analyst Javier Martinez de Olcoz Cerdan upgraded Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $12, up from $9, suggesting a 20% upside. Given weather impacts on Brazilian supply, higher incentives for ethanol production and cane and beets losing acreage to more profitable...
STOCKS
bitcoin.com

Morgan Stanley CEO Says Bitcoin Is Not a Fad, Crypto Is Not Going Away

The chief executive officer of global investment bank Morgan Stanley says that cryptocurrency, including bitcoin, is not a fad. Noting that they are not going to go away, he said: “We’re watchful of it, we’re respectful, and we’ll wait and see how the regulators handle it.”. Morgan Stanley’s CEO Says...
MARKETS
advisorhub.com

Morgan Stanley Client Asset Flows Surge to $135 Billion

Morgan Stanley’s Wealth Management division added a net $135 billion in customer assets in the third quarter across its advisor-led, self-directed and workplace segments, up 89% from $71 billion in the second quarter and 160% year-over-year, the bank reported. Total net new assets year-to-date hit $300 billion, the company said,...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Morgan Stanley Downgrades Evofem Biosciences Inc (EVFM) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Jeffrey Hung downgraded Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: EVFM) from Equalweight to Underweight with a price target of
STOCKS
financemagnates.com

Morgan Stanley Banker Motaz Alangari to Join Banque Saudi Fransi

A banker from Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) has reportedly joined the investment banking arm of Banque Saudi Fransi. According to an internal memo quoted by Reuters, Motaz Alangari, who advised Aramco, the Saudi oil giant, on its initial public offering (IPO), leaves the bank after working there for over five years.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Morgan Stanley bullish on outlook after profit beat

(Reuters) -Morgan Stanley delivered a bullish outlook Thursday after reporting third-quarter earnings which were comfortably ahead of market expectations, driven by record investment banking and M&A advisory revenues. Chief Executive Officer James Gorman said investment banking pipelines remained healthy across sectors and regions and the current deal momentum is expected...
MARKETS
invezz.com

Pro dubs Morgan Stanley the ‘blue chip’ as Q3 results beat estimates

Morgan Stanley beats Wall Street estimates in the fiscal third quarter. Sarat Sethi discusses the investment bank's results on CNBC's "Squawk Box". Morgan Stanley shares opened about 2.5% up on Thursday morning. Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) shares are up 2.5% on Thursday morning as the investment bank said its financial...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
WNCY

Morgan Stanley beats profit estimates on dealmaking surge

(Reuters) -Morgan Stanley posted a bigger third-quarter profit than expected on Thursday, bolstered by gains from record levels of dealmaking. The Wall Street bank benefited from global mergers and acquisitions reaching new highs in the third quarter, with deals totaling $1.52 trillion being announced in the three months ended Sept. 27.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NBC Chicago

Morgan Stanley Upgrades China Property to ‘Attractive' Despite Default Fears

"We believe the default risks and property market weakness have been largely priced into property stocks," said Elly Chen, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley in a note. China's property developers have grown rapidly following years of excessive debt, prompting authorities to roll out the "three red lines" policy last year.
ECONOMY

