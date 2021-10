Some people call it stuffing, some call it dressing. (It's technically stuffing only if it's cooked in the bird.) Either way, whether you're hosting, heading to a Thanksgiving potluck, or it's a year of Friendsgivings, this is the make-ahead side dish you need. You can cook all its components and assemble it in a baking dish the day before, so all you have to do is pop the dressing in the oven when it's go time. For the cornbread, use your favorite recipe, buy some at your supermarket's bakery, or whip up two boxes of Jiffy. And if you remember, cut the cornbread and arrange it on a baking sheet the night before you prep. Drying it out overnight allows it to soak up more flavor.

RECIPES ・ 8 DAYS AGO