Raleigh, N.C. — Princeton University has developed an online tool to help voters see whether state lawmakers are drawing fair congressional and legislative district maps. The nonpartisan Princeton Gerrymandering Project, which was launched a couple of years ago, uses math and probability to score each map that lawmakers draw and give them a report card grade. The goal is to make it easy for non-experts to be able to tell whether lawmakers are rigging voting maps to favor their own party.

PRINCETON, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO