Long we have known stories about people doing exceedingly well in their professional careers by being committed to their desired goals and visions in life. However, how often have we heard about individuals who make sure to create a positive difference in the lives of others through their actions and work? The world is filled with tons of talented beings, but noble humans who aim to do the good and spread the good are only a few rare gems. Standing tall as one such rare gem in the world is a Nigerian visionary, a noble-hearted man, a selfless soul and a philanthropist named Onochie Kingsley Chichi.

COMPUTER SCIENCE ・ 14 DAYS AGO