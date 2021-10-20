NCDOT sets new yearly litter collection record of 11 million pounds

NCDOT

RALEIGH— The N.C. Department of Transportation’s crews, contractors and volunteers have collected more than 11 million pounds of litter from roadsides, exceeding the state’s record for litter collection set in 2019.

“This is the kind of record we never wanted to break,” said Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette. “I am very proud of the hard working employees, contractors and volunteers who’ve helped us collect this trash, but litter shouldn’t be there in the first place. Keeping North Carolina beautiful starts with everyone doing their part.”

Since Jan. 1, NCDOT has collected more than 11 million pounds of litter, totaling more than $15.8 million on litter collection efforts.

In 2019, NCDOT forces and volunteers set the previous record by collecting 10.5 million pounds of litter statewide.

NCDOT’s litter management programs are multifaceted. The department makes use of state-owned forces and contract services statewide. NCDOT’s Sponsor-A-Highway Program allows businesses, organizations and individuals to sponsor litter removal along roadsides. NCDOT is also proud to partner with the more than 120,000 participants in the Adopt-A-Highway Program, where volunteers pledge to clean a section of our highways at least four times a year.

If you spot someone littering from their vehicle, report them with NCDOT’s Swat-A-Litterbug app by downloading the app at ncdot.gov/litter.

Litter is unsightly, costs millions of dollars to clean up and can hurt the environment, tourism and the state’s quality of life.