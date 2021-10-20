CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen and Harriet Myers Middle School goes remote due to high number of COVID cases

By Sara Rizzo
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Stephen and Harriet Myers Middle School in Albany switched to distance learning on Wednesday due to a high number of COVID-19 cases in the building. The school said students will be remote through October 26.

Myers currently has 14 active COVID cases and 160 students and employees in isolation or quarantine. After consulting with the Albany County Health Department and the City School District of Albany medical director, the district made the decision for Myers to switch to distance learning to lessen the risk for further transmission.

Principal William Rivers asked students to bring their Chromebooks and chargers home Tuesday afternoon. Students should plan to log in to their Google Classroom each day and continue to follow their regular schedules.

All modified sports practices and games are still occurring despite the shift to distance learning.

Myers recently went remote on October 14 due to staffing shortages and classroom coverage challenges related to COVID.

Myers is hosting a COVID testing clinic for students on October 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

