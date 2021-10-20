Stephen and Harriet Myers Middle School goes remote due to high number of COVID cases
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Stephen and Harriet Myers Middle School in Albany switched to distance learning on Wednesday due to a high number of COVID-19 cases in the building. The school said students will be remote through October 26.
Myers currently has 14 active COVID cases and 160 students and employees in isolation or quarantine. After consulting with the Albany County Health Department and the City School District of Albany medical director, the district made the decision for Myers to switch to distance learning to lessen the risk for further transmission.Hoosick Falls schools closed Oct. 19 due to sewer main break
Principal William Rivers asked students to bring their Chromebooks and chargers home Tuesday afternoon. Students should plan to log in to their Google Classroom each day and continue to follow their regular schedules.
All modified sports practices and games are still occurring despite the shift to distance learning.
Myers recently went remote on October 14 due to staffing shortages and classroom coverage challenges related to COVID.
Myers is hosting a COVID testing clinic for students on October 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
More from NEWS10:
- 10/21/2021: Last call for the 70s
- U.S. Army aiming to exceed 90% flu vaccination rate by mid- January
- 5 Things to know this Thursday, October 21
- California man hired ‘spellcasters’ to hex wife before she disappeared, affidavit says
- 2 Florida elementary teachers accused of stumbling into wrong house after drinking, shooting resident
Follow NEWS10!FACEBOOK TWITTER INSTAGRAM Sign up for our Newsletter!
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 2