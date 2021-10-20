CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

UP, UP AND AWAY, IN A BIPLANE

By Editorial Staff
WestfairOnline
WestfairOnline
 7 days ago

A trip to the Hudson Valley would not be complete without a visit to the Old Rhinebeck...

westfaironline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho Only

The Tiny Historic Town In Idaho That’s The Perfect Day Trip Destination

Idaho is full of beautiful small towns that make for the perfect day trip destination. However, there is one tiny historic town in Idaho that should be at the top of almost every list: Riggins. Located in west-central Idaho, this tiny town is truly a remarkable place that must be on your bucket list. From its fascinating history to the most incredible views and thrilling outdoor adventures, Riggins is one area in Idaho that you’ll immediately fall in love with.
IDAHO STATE
Only In Northern California

The Tiny Restaurant In Northern California That Serves Mexican Food To Die For

When you’re in the mood for Mexican food, there’s no better place to go than the restaurant that’s been a staple in Northern California for decades. Vallejo’s Restaurant has been serving it up in the state’s capital city since 1983. Tucked away in two unassuming locations, the restaurant is known for cookin’ up Mexican favorites in a homey setting. If you love Mexican food, you simply have to try it. Check ’em out:
SACRAMENTO, CA
Only In Virginia

The Virginia Ghost Town That’s Perfect For An Autumn Day Trip

There’s something about autumn that inspires adventure. Perhaps it’s the idyllic temperatures, the fresh air, or the foliage, but there’s really nothing that compares to a fall day trip here in Virginia. For a day trip that you won’t soon forget, we recommend venturing to one of Virginia’s most photographed ghost towns: Union Level. A once-thriving destination in the nineteenth century, this corner of Virginia has long been forgotten except by those who are intrigued by its sun-bleached boards and overgrown facades. Here’s more on why a trip to Union Level belongs on your fall itinerary.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biplane#Veteran#Living History#The Living History Museum#Westfair Online
WestfairOnline

HABITAT DEDICATES NEW HOME IN BRIDGEPORT

On Saturday, Oct. 16, supporters, volunteers and homeowners gathered at 30 Hastings St. in Bridgeport to celebrate the dedication of a Habitat home for soon-to-be homeowner Madeline Rosario and her son. A short ceremony recognized all who helped build the home through financial support, as well as volunteer and staff time. Carolyn Vermont, Habitat of…
BRIDGEPORT, CT
CBS Sacramento

Palisades Tahoe Opens 1 Month Early On Halloween Weekend

OLYMPIC VALLEY (CBS13) – Ski season in Tahoe is starting a month early after a significant snowfall covered the mountain in the white stuff. For only the third time in 72 years, Palisades Tahoe will be open to skiers in October. “That is really exciting,” said Norman, who’s visiting Palisades Tahoe. When three feet of snow hit the mountain, what other choice do you have? “We got a ton of snow. We kind of always get snow up here in the Sierra in October but this was substantial,” said Palisades Tahoe spokesperson Alex Spychalsky Spychalsky says it was a quick decision to open this coming...
OLYMPIC VALLEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
WestfairOnline

COLLEGE CELEBRATES ITS HERITAGE

The recent Founders Day celebration at Mount Saint Mary College in Newburgh honored the legacy of St. Dominic de Guzman, the Dominican Sisters whose vision guided the creation of the college, and the life of the late Sr. Agnes Boyle who served the college for nearly 50 years. (The Vice President for Academic Affairs Office…
NEWBURGH, NY
WestfairOnline

ARI OF CONNECTICUT HONORS STAMFORD HEALTH AND UMBRELLA CLUB

Stamford Health and the Umbrella Club were recently honored by Ari of Connecticut at the Italian Center in Stamford for their decades of support to the organization. More than 200 people enjoyed an evening of fun, entertainment and satisfaction for recognizing ARI’s mission to enrich the lives of people with disabilities and their families by…
CONNECTICUT STATE
WestfairOnline

Suite Talk: Sean Scanlon, executive director of Tweed New Haven Airport Authority

The past year has been a tumultuous one for Tweed New Haven Airport. In October 2020, it lost its sole commercial carrier when American Airlines shut down its daily service connecting the shoreline facility to Philadelphia, citing “low demand and the expiration of the air service requirements associated with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.”
NEW HAVEN, CT
WestfairOnline

Freedom Boat Club acquires Connecticut franchise operation

Freedom Boat Club of Venice, Florida has acquired its Freedom Boat Club of Connecticut franchise operation and territory from current owners Richard Cromwell and Peter DeVilbiss, for an undisclosed sum. Freedom Boat Club entered the Connecticut market in 2016. The acquisition includes seven shoreline locations, including units in Stamford and...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WestfairOnline

Avelo Airlines adds 6th Florida destination to Tweed Airport service

Avelo Airlines has added a sixth Florida destination to its service out of Tweed New Haven Airport. Beginning in January, the airline will offer round-trip flights on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday between Tweed and Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. The airline will launch the route with a promotion featuring introductory fares starting at $49.
FLORIDA STATE
WestfairOnline

Construction of multimillion-dollar XtremePlay Adrenaline Park completed in Danbury

Danbury Entertainment Associates’ multimillion-dollar renovation of a 30,000-square-foot property named XtremePlay Adrenaline Park has been completed in Danbury. The site at 38 Mill Plain Road was a former New York Sports Club that has been converted into an indoor amusement facility whose features include a “Ninja Warrior” course, laser tag, virtual reality, mini-bowling, bumper cars, a 5-D theater, arcade games, and bistro.
DANBURY, CT
WestfairOnline

VIETNAM VETERAN DISCUSSES HIS BOOK AT LINCOLN MUSEUM

The Lincoln Depot Book and Lecture Series continues Saturday, Nov. 6, from 2 to 3 p.m. with decorated Vietnam veteran and author John Fratangelo, who will discuss his recent book “The Last Goodbye” in the Lincoln Depot Visitor’s Center. Originally from the Bronx and now a resident of Mahopac, New York, Fratangelo gives a candid…
MAHOPAC, NY
WestfairOnline

WestfairOnline

White Plains, NY
710
Followers
4K+
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

Westfair Business Publications (Westfair), a privately held publishing firm located in White Plains, N.Y., publishes weekly business newspapers: the Westchester County Business Journal in New York state and the Fairfield County Business Journal in Connecticut. With a weekly readership of more than 150,000, Westfair’s business publications reach business leaders and decision makers in seven counties as a premier source of business information on matters of concern and interest. Its website, westfaironline.com, provide up-to-date news and information on issues important and pertinent to the regional business marketplace.

 https://westfaironline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy