UP, UP AND AWAY, IN A BIPLANE

OLYMPIC VALLEY (CBS13) – Ski season in Tahoe is starting a month early after a significant snowfall covered the mountain in the white stuff. For only the third time in 72 years, Palisades Tahoe will be open to skiers in October. “That is really exciting,” said Norman, who’s visiting Palisades Tahoe. When three feet of snow hit the mountain, what other choice do you have? “We got a ton of snow. We kind of always get snow up here in the Sierra in October but this was substantial,” said Palisades Tahoe spokesperson Alex Spychalsky Spychalsky says it was a quick decision to open this coming...

OLYMPIC VALLEY, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO