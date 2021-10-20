CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. reassures Lebanon gas supplies through Syria to be shielded from Caesar law -NNA

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Lebanese Energy Minister Walid Fayad said on Wednesday that U.S. mediator Amos Hochstein has assured him that participants in the project to supply Lebanon with Egyptian gas will be shielded from the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Law, Lebanon’s state news agency (NNA) reported, citing a statement by the ministry.

Under an agreement announced last month, Egypt will supply natural gas to Lebanon via a pipeline that passes through Jordan and Syria to help boost Lebanon’s electricity output. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah Editing by Chris Reese)

