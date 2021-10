Billie Eilish has had quite the run since her 2015 single "Ocean Eyes" went viral, sending the then pre-teen into fame. Since then, Eilish earned five Grammys for her debut studio album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" (plus two more a year later), headlined multiple music festivals and released an AppleTV+ documentary. The seemingly instant success from music recorded in her bedroom has led the pop singer to a $30 million fortune, according to Celebrity Net Worth, and afforded Eilish the opportunity to do things normal teens only dream of. "I didn't think I'd even be close at all," said Eilish of her rapid fame (via Billboard). "I didn't think I'd get anything. ... I could never have thought this would have happened in my life."

