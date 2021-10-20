CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can't get to your nearest Ikea? Bisto releases Swedish-style meatball gravy granules to help shoppers recreate the much-loved dish at home

By Chloe Morgan For Mailonline
 7 days ago

Swedish meatball fans rejoice! Bisto is helping shoppers to recreate the Swedish favourite at home - and it takes just a matter of seconds.

Swedish Style Meatball Gravy Granules allows fans to rustle up the muchloved dish in the comfort of their own kitchen, simply by mixing with water to guarantee a creamy and mouthwatering gravy every time.

Fans of Ikea's iconic dish can get their own sachet of the gravy granules at Sainsbury's today - and what's more is a sachet for four-six portions costs just 99p.

The latest release - which is even suitable for vegetarians - is the first of its kind in UK supermarkets and is likely to go down a storm.

According to Bisto, the granules are guaranteed to transform any meatball dish with delicious Swedish inspired flavours in next to no time.

Over the course of the last year or so, amateur chefs across the globe have attempted to recreate some of their favourite restaurant dishes at home.

The gravy granules will help home cooks create a restaurant-worthy dish – whether they are looking for a last-minute mid-week meal or simply don't fancy heading out.

According to the product description: 'No need to make up on the hob, Bisto Swedish Style Meatball Gravy Granules are ready to enjoy in seconds.

Swedish Style Meatball Gravy Granules allows fans to rustle up the muchloved dish in the comfort of their own kitchen, simply by mixing with water to guarantee a creamy and mouthwatering gravy every time (pictured)

'Bisto Swedish Style Meatball Gravy Granules are a store cupboard essential and pair perfectly with beef, pork or even veggie meatballs...

Serve with mashed potatoes, chips or over pasta for a delicious Swedish style meatball meal any time of the week.'

Plus, the sachets claim to be 'low in fat' and 'low in sugar.'

Bon appétit or smaklig måltid, as they say in Sweden!

