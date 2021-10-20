Chelsea vs Malmo LIVE: Champions League result, final score and reaction tonight

Chelsea achieved a dominant group-stage win against Malmo in the Champions League on Wednesday evening, sweeping aside the Swedish team 4-0 at Stamford Bridge .

Impressive in attack right from kick-off, Thomas Tuchel’s side opened the scoring through Andreas Christensen after just 10 minutes, when the centre-back shinned home a volley for his first goal in Chelsea colours. The Blues then doubled their advantage from the spot midway through the first half, as Jorginho opted against his usual skip to smash a penalty past Malmo goalkeeper Johan Dahlin following a foul on Romelu Lukaku.

That challenge marked the end of Lukaku’s evening, with the striker soon limping down the tunnel. There was also an early exit for Timo Werner, who seemed to succumb to a hamstring issue on the cusp of half-time. Thankfully for Chelsea, they continued to thrive on the pitch, beginning the second half with a third goal courtesy of Kai Havertz, who produced a delightful, clipped finish. Before too long, Jorginho rounded out the scoring by netting another penalty after Antonio Rudiger was fouled while taking a shot.

