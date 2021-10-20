Michael Stuhlbarg’s Unhinged Performance Is Why You Should Watch ‘Dopesick’

There’s a show on Amazon Prime that’s entered its fourth and possibly final season, and it’s one of the most provocative shows around that a lot of people might not know enough about. Goliath is the story of Billy McBride, played by Billy Bob Thornton, and it’s one of those that some folks might look at and instantly say ‘nope’ to since it is a lawyer program that features courtrooms, legal proceedings, backstabbing to the nth degree, and the type of characters that you’d rather beat the living daylights out of than watch. But that’s also what makes it possible to draw in those that might not be interested otherwise since Thornton puts a spin on things with his own style in the same manner that he’s done in a lot of different movies and shows, and it works in a way that’s hard to figure out at first but is great since if you’re into this type of show, or have at least enough interest in the possibility of what could happen, then you might find yourself hooked.

