Michael Stuhlbarg’s Unhinged Performance Is Why You Should Watch ‘Dopesick’

By Kayla Cobb
Decider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStuhlbarg plays one of the few real people in this half-fictionalized saga, Richard Sackler. A billionaire who was the president and chairman of Purdue Pharma, Sackler was the man who heralded the development and deployment of OxyContin. At first glance, it’s a great impression. In most of his media appearances, including...

decider.com

Collider

Michael Keaton on ‘Dopesick’ and Why This Was an Important Story to Tell

From creator Danny Strong and inspired by the best-selling book of the same name, the limited Hulu series Dopesick delves into how Purdue Pharma created the worst drug epidemic in American history when they pushed their opioid while lying about how addictive it truly is. Threading stories about Big Pharma, a small mining community, and the DEA, the villains become clear while the ordinary people try to struggle through each day just to make it to the next.
Primetimer

Hulu's Dopesick Is a Hokey, Overlong Morality Play That Everyone Should Watch

Overwhelmed by Peak TV? Aaron Barnhart is your guide to the good, the great, and the skippable. Subscribe to get all his Primetimer reviews. One of the amazing signs of human resilience is how many of us manage our days despite chronic pain. Millions, in fact, are unable to work or function in everyday life without heavy-duty painkillers. I’ve experienced this level of agony once in my life, and it put me in the hospital for three months. Fortunately, we got the pain under control without having to resort to opioids. Many are not so lucky; they have my sympathy and respect.
The Spokesman-Review

What’s Worth Watching: ‘Dopesick,’ ‘Forgotten Battle,’ ‘Just Beyond,’ ‘Guilty Party’ and ‘Succession’

Adapted from Beth Macy’s bestselling book, “Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company That Addicted America” 2021, Hulu’s latest drama follows a Samuel Finnix (Michael Keaton), a doctor from a mining town in rural Virginia, as he works with authorities to bring the effects of the opioid crisis to light. Also starring Peter Sarsgaard, Michael Stuhlbarg, Will Poulter, John Hoogenakker, Kaitlyn Dever and Rosario Dawson, “Dopesick” is available on Hulu.
Collider

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Nicole Holofcener Reteam for Comedy 'Beth and Don'

Julia Louis-Dreyfus will reunite with her Enough Said writer-director Nicole Holofcener on Beth and Don, a new movie that will begin filming in New York City in spring 2022. Variety describes the film as “a comedy about a novelist whose marriage starts to deteriorate after she overhears her husband offering up a frank assessment of her work.”
studybreaks.com

Why You Should Read ‘Dune’ Before Watching the Movie

The popular science fiction novel is infamously complex, and you may understand Frank Herbert’s world better if you read the book first. In October 2021, the highly anticipated theatrical reboot of “Dune” arrives. With a star-studded cast, an amazing soundtrack by Hans Zimmer and a promising trailer, people who haven’t read the book should still be excited for the movie. While the film will likely be enjoyable whether or not viewers have prior knowledge of the storyline, there are numerous reasons why reading “Dune” before heading to theaters can be beneficial.
TVOvermind

Why Goliath is a Great Show You Should Watch

There’s a show on Amazon Prime that’s entered its fourth and possibly final season, and it’s one of the most provocative shows around that a lot of people might not know enough about. Goliath is the story of Billy McBride, played by Billy Bob Thornton, and it’s one of those that some folks might look at and instantly say ‘nope’ to since it is a lawyer program that features courtrooms, legal proceedings, backstabbing to the nth degree, and the type of characters that you’d rather beat the living daylights out of than watch. But that’s also what makes it possible to draw in those that might not be interested otherwise since Thornton puts a spin on things with his own style in the same manner that he’s done in a lot of different movies and shows, and it works in a way that’s hard to figure out at first but is great since if you’re into this type of show, or have at least enough interest in the possibility of what could happen, then you might find yourself hooked.
Variety

Gal Gadot Is ‘So Happy’ to Have Catwoman Zoë Kravitz as a Female ‘Comrade’ in DC Universe (EXCLUSIVE)

Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety.” Wonder Woman approves of Robert Pattinson as the new Batman and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman! “Rob looks amazing,” Gal Gadot told me last night at Elle’s Women in Hollywood event at the Academy Museum when I asked if she had seen the new “The Batman” trailer. “I love his voice and I love the whole tone of everything. “And I love Zoë. She looks incredible. She’s a sweetheart. She’s a talented woman,” she continued. “And I’m so happy to have another female as a comrade.” So when does Gadot think we’ll see an all-female superhero movie with...
The Hollywood Reporter

Feinberg Forecast: Scott’s Read of the Oscar Race Heading Into November

PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter‘s awards columnist Scott Feinberg, reflects his best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these standings by drawing upon consultations with voters and awards strategists, analysis of marketing and awards campaigns, results of awards ceremonies that precede the Oscars and the history of the Oscars ceremony itself. There will be regular updates to reflect new developments. *BEST PICTURE* Frontrunners King Richard (Warner Bros., Nov. 19, trailer) Belfast (Focus, Nov. 12, trailer) The Power of the Dog (Netflix. Nov. 17, trailer) A Hero (Amazon,...
Best Life

This Former "Today" Host Is Stunned & Hurt by Katie Couric's New Book

Katie Couric's new book, Going There, doesn't hit shelves for three more weeks, but it's already ruffling some feathers and bringing backlash on the longtime news presenter. In excerpts already released from the memoir, Couric comments on some fellow news anchors she's worked with—as well as other celebrities like Prince Harry and Martha Stewart—and a couple of them have already expressed that they're shocked by her words. Asked by the New York Post to respond to what Couric writes about her, former Today host Deborah Norville kept her comment succinct and to the point. Read on to see what Norville had to say and to find out why so many are shocked by the upcoming memoir.
