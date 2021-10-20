CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Rocket Lab to Recover Electron Rocket, Introduce Helicopter Operations During Next Launch

By Doug Messier
parabolicarc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mission is the latest in Rocket Lab’s program to make Electron the first reusable orbital launch vehicle dedicated to small satellites. After splashing down in the ocean, Electron’s first stage will be recovered by ship and transported back to Rocket Lab’s production complex for analysis. For the first...

parabolicarc.com

Related
parabolicarc.com

Airbus, Air Liquide and ispace Europe Launch EURO2MOON, a Non-profit Platform to Explore Future Uses of Lunar Resources

The European Space Resources Innovation Centre (ESRIC) announces its intention to join this organization as the first non-founding member. DUBAI, UAE, 26 October 2021 (ispace PR) – In the context of increased momentum around space exploration, Airbus Defense & Space, Air Liquide and ispace Europe have announced the joint creation of EURO2MOON.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

Canadian Space Payload Accelerator Launched

LOS ANGELES (Trade Commissioner Service/CSA PR) — The Los Angeles office of the Trade Commissioner Service of Canada and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) have developed the Canadian Space Payload Accelerator, a unique innovation opportunity for organizations looking to Accelerate their Space-Based Capabilities!. OBJECTIVE. : Selected Teams will need to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
parabolicarc.com

DART Arrives at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Its Final Stop Before Launch

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (NASA PR) — Just two days after leaving the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) in Laurel, Maryland, in a specialized container carefully strapped to the deck of a semi-trailer truck, NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft arrived in California — its final stop here on Earth.
LOMPOC, CA
parabolicarc.com

Blue Origin, Sierra Space and Partners Unveil Plans for Orbital Reef Commercial Space Station

New Orbital Destination Opens Up Space For Business And Travel, Creating New. KENT, Wash., October 25, 2021 (Blue Origin/Sierra Space PR) – Blue Origin and Sierra Space today announced plans for Orbital Reef, a commercially developed, owned, and operated space station to be built in low Earth orbit. The station will open the next chapter of human space exploration and development by facilitating the growth of a vibrant ecosystem and business model for the future. Orbital Reef is backed by space industry leaders and teammates including Boeing, Redwire Space, Genesis Engineering Solutions, and Arizona State University.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

Firefly Completes Critical Design Review for Blue Ghost Lunar Lander

Announces it has successfully completed NASA’s Critical Design Review of its Blue Ghost lunar lander and is on schedule for September 2023 lunar mission. CEDAR PARK, Texas, October 25, 2021 (Firefly Aerospace PR) – Firefly Aerospace, Inc., a leader in economical launch vehicles, spacecraft, and in-space services, today announced it reached a major milestone with the successful completion of the Critical Design Review (CDR) of their Blue Ghost lunar lander. This CDR paves the way for construction of the Blue Ghost lander, which is scheduled to touch down in the Mare Crisium lunar basin in September of 2023 carrying ten NASA payloads as part of the $93.3-million Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) contract secured by Firefly earlier this year. The lander will also take several commercial payloads to the lunar surface. The 2023 Blue Ghost mission will be the first of what are expected to be yearly lunar surface missions for Firefly.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

ISS National Lab Releases Research Announcement Focused on In-Space Production Applications in Biomanufacturing

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla., October 20, 2021 (CASIS PR) – The International Space Station (ISS) National Laboratory has unveiled a research announcement seeking proposals to demonstrate biomanufacturing activities in microgravity. Targeted fields such as tissue engineering and biomanufacturing provide use cases for how ISS National Lab-sponsored research may lead to new biological products and tools that benefit humankind and drive a sustainable market in low Earth orbit.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

SpaceX Fires Raptor Vacuum Engine at Starbase

SpaceX fired the first firing of its Raptor vacuum engine while integrated into a Starship vehicle. The engine is used in the vacuum of space. Meanwhile, Elon Musk tweeted that Starship No. 20 could be ready for a suborbital flight next month. The vehicle would take off from Boca Chica, Texas and land in the Pacific Ocean near Hawaii.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Axios

Debut flight of NASA's next big rocket delayed until 2022

NASA's Space Launch System rocket won't make its first flight until early next year, the agency announced today. Why it matters: The SLS is a key piece of technology needed to bring NASA astronauts back to the surface of the Moon in the coming years, and this first flight will mark a major milestone for the program.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Cheddar News

Rocket Lab CEO on Solar Sail Launch With NASA

Space exploration is also getting a boost amid all the excitement surrounding space tourism. Satellite launch service provider Rocket Lab secured a partnership with NASA this month to develop a solar sail launch for deep space or interplanetary exploration purposes. Founder and CEO Peter Beck joined Cheddar to discuss the details of the technology and the timeline for launch.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Times-Herald

South Korea launches space rocket

South Korea's first domestically produced space rocket reached its desired altitude on Thursday but failed to deliver a dummy payload into orbit in its first test launch. (Oct. 21) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/87caf9fd826a4faebad92fc0a23eaf4f.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

South Korean Satellite Launch Fails as Third Stage Falters

The maiden flight of South Korea’s first domestically produced satellite launch vehicle failed on Thursday due to the premature shutdown of the rocket’s third stage, the nation’s space agency said. The Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) said the Nuri’s rocket’s first and second stages performed nominally after liftoff from the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

Nanoracks, Voyager Space, and Lockheed Martin Teaming to Develop Commercial Space Station

DENVER, Oct. 21, 2021 (Nanoracks PR) – Nanoracks, in collaboration with Voyager Space and Lockheed Martin [NYSE: LMT], has formed a team to develop the first-ever free flying commercial space station. The space station, known as Starlab, will be a continuously crewed commercial platform, dedicated to conducting critical research, fostering industrial activity, and ensuring continued U.S. presence and leadership in low-Earth orbit. Starlab is expected to achieve initial operational capability by 2027.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

NASA Requests Information for American Crew Transportation to Space Station

WASHINGTON (NASA PR) — NASA released a request for information from American industry capable of providing safe, reliable, and cost-effective human space transportation services to and from the International Space Station to ensure a continuous human presence aboard the microgravity laboratory. NASA is considering the acquisition of commercial crew space...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

