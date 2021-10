Robert Barnes, or Bobby, as most of his family called him, passed away October 14, 2021 in Bakersfield, CA at Mercy Southwest Hospital. Bobby was born and raised in Taft, CA. Bobby worked for Precision Bodyworks for a short time working on cars. He also had other odd jobs he did before he started helping his mother on her mail route in Maricopa for 30 years. When he wasn't working or doing things around the house, you could usually find him doing something to his truck. He loved everything about automobiles, working on them, looking at them or shopping for accessories.

