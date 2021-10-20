Free Day at Tower Landfill November 6

The Lanterman Historical Museum Foundation will celebrate the native landscape of the Crescenta Cañada Valley with a free outside event at the Lanterman House on Sunday, Nov. 7 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. The event will kick off with an opening Land Acknowledgment provided by Tina Calderon, Culture Bearer of Gabrielino Tongva and Chumash descent, at 1:30 p.m. The Land Acknowledgment will recognize the Gabrielino Tongva people as the traditional stewards of the Crescenta Cañada Valley and affirm their enduring relationship with the land.

LA CAÑADA FLINTRIDGE, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO