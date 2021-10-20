CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
God of War is coming to PC in 2022

By Max Freeman-Mills
Pocket-lint.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Pocket-lint) - God of War, many people's 2018 game of the year and one of the most celebrated exclusives that PlayStation has ever released for its consoles, is coming to PC in 2022. A store page for the game has gone live on Steam, before being confirmed...

www.pocket-lint.com

Comments / 0

heypoorplayer.com

Sony’s PC Push Continues With God Of War

Sony have slowly but surely been dipping their toes into the PC space in recent years. Horizon: Zero Dawn and Days Gone are already available and the two most recent Uncharted games are on the way in a collection early next year. They won’t be alone. They’ll be joined in the early part of next year by a PC release of 2018’s God of War, set to release January 14th, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

God of War PC Release Date Revealed for Steam

Get ready to get hype -- the God of War PC release date has been revealed for Steam and you'll be able to enjoy the adventures of Kratos with stunning 4K graphics in just a few short months. The God of War franchise has been around for quite a while...
VIDEO GAMES
mobilesyrup.com

PlayStation is bringing 2018’s God of War to PC in January

PlayStation is bringing its acclaimed 2018 God of War game to PC on January 14th, 2022. The game will be available on Steam and the Epic Games Store for $59.99 CAD. In a blog post, developer Sony Santa Monica explained that the goal with the port “was to highlight the exceptional content the team created and leverage the powerful hardware that the platform offers to create a uniquely breathtaking and high-performance version of the game.”
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

God of War on PC is 4K, Ultrawide, DLSS and No FPS Cap

The PC version of God of War promises to be impressive. We will be able to play in 4K and no fps cap, and the game will support DLSS and ultrawide monitors. Shadows and reflections will also be improved. The most important event of yesterday in the games industry turned...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Game#God Of War#Spartan#Dlss
Distractify

'God of War' Is Another PlayStation Exclusive to Be Added to PC

PlayStation and Xbox consoles have long been heralded as staple devices for serious gamers, as these decked-out consoles offer cinematic play experiences in their AAA titles that aren't always available for PC. While PC gamers have arguably a wider library of games to choose from, those who forgo the console experience often miss out on these well-loved titles.
VIDEO GAMES
wmleader.com

Sony is officially bringing God of War to PC

One of Sony’s best PlayStation games, God of War, is headed to PC. The game will be available on January 14th, 2022, and you can preorder it now on Steam and the Epic Games Store for $49.99. If you opt to pick up the game on PC, you’ll be able...
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

PS4 Exclusive God of War Releasing on PC in January

God of War is coming to PC. Kratos and Atreus' inaugural Norse adventure will release on PC on 14th January, 2022, Sony has confirmed. Developed in-house at Santa Monica Studio, this version of the game is now up for pre-order on digital PC marketplaces such as Steam. The PC version...
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

God Of War Hits PC Platform In January 2022

The PlayStation lineup of exclusives is a massive one. Of course, there are franchises that fans have played over the years, and on the PlayStation 4, we had a soft reboot for one of these big IPs. I’m, of course, referring to God of War. This iconic video game IP has been around since the days of the PlayStation 2. Now on PlayStation 4, we had a reboot of sorts that allowed players to once again step into the role of Kratos.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

God of War PC will finally be on Steam and the Epic Games Store

Santa Monica Studios’ God of War (2018) will no longer be a Sony exclusive. God of War PC will debut on Steam and Epic Games Store early next year. Santa Monica Studios posted on the PlayStation Blog announcing that PlayStation 4’s best-selling game God of War is headed to PC. Although this has been rumored and speculated on for a long time now, the announcement still feels like it came out of the left field. There hasn’t been a lot of indicators that an announcement will be made specifically this week. Huge announcements like this are usually reserved for conventions like E3, or at the very least, during Sony’s State of Play.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

God of War PC means the platform wars are over, boy

I still remember the first time I saw the original 2005 God of War: not on a screen, but a bunch of postcard-sized screenshots in a PlayStation 2 magazine. One showed the hydra, the game's opening boss, and I simply couldn't believe that this thing was on a PlayStation 2: the sheer size of it! And there's a small angry man in the jaws! I devoured the words on the page but the screenshots had already done their job: A few months down the line, I was snapping that thing's jaw in half with a big smile.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

'God of War' Finally Announces Release Date for PC

Three years after the game’s original release on PlayStation, Santa Monica Studio has finally announced the release date for God of War‘s PC edition: January 2022. Coming to both Steam and the Epic Games Store, the new version will offer better visuals overall with 4K resolution support and unlocked framerates as well as both NVIDIA’s DLSS and Reflex technologies. The game will now run on 21:9 ultrawide screens with full compatibility with PlayStation’s DualShock 4 and new DualSense controllers on top of your typical mouse-and-keyboard setup, the latter of which will also receive custom mapping options. As expected, Santa Monica Studio has also included bonus content for the release, which includes an Exile’s Guardian Shield Skin, a Buckler of the Forge Shield Skin, a Shining Elven Soul Shield Skin, a Dökkenshieldr Shield Skin and the Death’s Vow Armor Set for both Kratos and Atreus.
VIDEO GAMES
darkhorizons.com

“God of War” PC Edition Set For January

It has been expected and now it’s official – Sony has revealed that its 2018 reboot of “God of War,” previously a PlayStation exclusive and winner of countless Game of the Year awards, will be coming to the PC on January 14th. The PC port will have an unlocked frame...
VIDEO GAMES
lordsofgaming.net

God Of War Makes Its Way To PC Next Year

God of War was possibly one of the most beloved games on the PlayStation 4 platform. The game represented and a new vision for the franchise from developers Sony Santa Monica. We saw the young and angry Kratos become an old man with his eager son in tow. It was truly a spectacular experience and now, more people will be able to play this Norse epic early next year.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

God of War PC version announced, no longer PlayStation exclusive

It’s official – God of War is coming to PC. A Steam version of the game is now available to pre-order with a release date set for January 14, 2022. Now even more gamers will get to enjoy the 2018 reboot which quickly became a flagship title for the PlayStation brand.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

God of War Windows PC trailer teases launch of new game

PC gamers looking forward to the launch of the once exclusive PlayStation game God of War on Windows computers early next year are sure to enjoy the three-minute announcement trailer providing a glimpse at what you can expect from the game, storyline and characters if you haven’t already enjoyed it on PlayStation.
VIDEO GAMES

