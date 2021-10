Dillon Danis has three names in mind for his return fight. Danis has not fought since June of 2019 where he submitted Max Humphrey in the first round at Bellator 222. Since then, the pandemic happened and Danis had to have two knee surgeries which has kept him out of action. However, he is getting closer to a return which he says will be in about four months and when he returns, he says he wants Jake Shields or Diego Sanchez.

UFC ・ 9 DAYS AGO