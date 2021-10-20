Ohio trooper rescues driver from burning SUV

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol released a video Wednesday showing a trooper rescuing a man from a burning SUV.

Trooper Macko initially thought he was dealing with a simple mechanical issue Tuesday when he saw smoke coming from the vehicle. Soon, flames developed.

Macko rushed to the vehicle and assisted the elderly driver out just seconds before the entire vehicle became engulfed.

WDTN reports that the incident happened in Medina County.

