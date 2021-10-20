CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio trooper rescues driver from burning SUV

By WKBN Staff
WKBN
WKBN
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wWF3r_0cXFV5JE00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol released a video Wednesday showing a trooper rescuing a man from a burning SUV.

Trooper Macko initially thought he was dealing with a simple mechanical issue Tuesday when he saw smoke coming from the vehicle. Soon, flames developed.

Road closure in Mahoning County extended

Macko rushed to the vehicle and assisted the elderly driver out just seconds before the entire vehicle became engulfed.

WDTN reports that the incident happened in Medina County.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Medina County, OH
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
Mahoning County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Medina County, OH
Accidents
Mahoning County, OH
Accidents
Medina County, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Accidents
Columbus, OH
Accidents
County
Mahoning County, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Trooper#Weather#A Burning#Accident#Wdtn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
WKBN

WKBN

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
891K+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy