Birmingham, AL

Police trying to ID suspect in robbery at Birmingham restaurant

By Carol Robinson
AL.com
 7 days ago
Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a Birmingham restaurant robbery. The holdup happened Friday, Oct. 15, at Ensley Seafood...

Suspect charged with manslaughter in weekend Birmingham killing

A suspect has been charged in the Sunday-night fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man in Birmingham. Joshua Casey Wilson, 33, of Odenville, has been arrested on a charge of manslaughter. Killed was Romeo Leland Bryant, of Pinson. South Precinct officers were dispatched just after 10 p.m. Sunday to the 800...
Shelby County school shooting threat on social media vows to 'unleash hellfire' on lunchroom

Authorities are investigating a school shooting threat that surfaced on social media. The alleged threat- posted to Snapchat – concealed the name of the school. "This is no one of those hoaxes. This is not a joke. I have not been bullied. I have not been misunderstood,'' the post stated. "I am actually quite popular, and I have not told anybody I am going to do this."
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

