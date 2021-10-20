CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

City of Santa Maria: Drivers urged to use caution as road projects get underway

By Patricia Martellotti
 7 days ago
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - As more construction projects get underway, drivers can expect more detours throughout the city of Santa Maria.

Surface seal roadwork is happening in all areas of the city with groups of streets and road striping coming soon.

Bradley Road and College Drive were chip-sealed this week.

City leaders want to remind drivers to pay attention to signs, orange cones and detours.

This week, city leaders say a driver drove through the oil on Battles Road.

The driver tracked the oil into the parking lot of the Post Office.

In order to help minimize confusion, the city has flaggers to help regulate traffic.

The road work on Broadway is about three-quarters done.

Caltrans will begin work in January on pedestrian ADA ramps at intersections.

City leaders want to remind all drivers to be patient as crews work to complete various road projects throughout the city.

