CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Poland to make COVID booster shots available to all adults

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jQXQd_0cXFUjN800

WARSAW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Poland is planning to make third doses of the coronavirus vaccine available to all adults "over the next few weeks", Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday.

"Those over 18 who had their last dose at least six months ago will be able to get another dose," Morawiecki said in a Facebook post.

The country reported more than 5,000 daily new infections on Thursday for the first time since May amidst a surging fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Poland's PM warns EU against starting 'World War Three'

Poland has vowed to "defend our rights with any weapons which are at our disposal" as it warned the EU against starting "World War Three" by imposing financial sanctions over Warsaw’s challenge to the supremacy of European law. In an attempt to give ground in the rule-of-law dispute, Mateusz Morawiecki,...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Poland to 'radically' boost army to fend off Russia's 'imperial ambitions'

The Polish government has unveiled a “defence of the fatherland act” that aims to more than double the size of the country’s armed forces to ward off the threat posed by “Russia’s imperial ambitions”. The legislation is aimed at "radically" increasing the size of the Polish military to 250,000 personnel...
POLITICS
The Independent

Poland plans 'radical' strengthening of its military

Poland's ruling party leader presented plans Tuesday for a bill to “defend the fatherland,” legislation he said is aimed at “radically” strengthening the military as the country faces migration pressure from its eastern neighbor Belarus Jaroslaw Kaczynski who holds the position of deputy prime minister but is undisputedly the most powerful politician in Poland, said the bill is needed due to a deteriorating international situation and also to Poland's geopolitical location. Examples he gave included neighboring “Russia's imperial ambitions” and the hybrid warfare being waged by Belarus against Poland and other European Union nations using migrants."If we want...
POLITICS
NBC Connecticut

FDA Panel Unanimously Recommends Moderna Covid Booster Shots for At-Risk Adults

A key FDA advisory committee unanimously recommended Thursday giving booster shots of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine to people ages 65 and older and other vulnerable Americans. The endorsement is a crucial step before the U.S. can start giving third shots to some of the millions of Americans who originally received Moderna's vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mateusz Morawiecki
WPXI Pittsburgh

Belgium warns Poland "not to play with fire" over EU dispute

BRUSSELS — (AP) — European Union founding member Belgium warned Poland on Wednesday not to treat the EU like “a cash machine” to boost its economic fortunes while disregarding its democratic and rule of law principles at will. “You cannot pocket all the money but refuse the values,” said Belgian...
EUROPE
Washington Post

Poland ordered to pay more than $1 million a day in fines amid E.U. dispute

BERLIN — The European Court of Justice on Wednesday ordered Poland to pay a daily penalty of $1.2 million until it complies with an earlier ruling regarding its controversial overhaul of the country’s judiciary. Compliance “is necessary in order to avoid serious and irreparable harm to the legal order of the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Don’t mention the war! EU and Poland clash again

The European Union’s executive has hit back at the Polish prime minister for his use of war rhetoric after accusing Brussels of making demands of Warsaw with a "gun to our head" in an interview with the Financial Times.Polish Prime MinisterMateusz Morawiecki also said that for the EU to withhold cash over rule of law issues would be like starting “World War III.”The comments follow months of conflict over changes made to the Polish courts. Brussels believes the adjustments erode democratic checks and balances, and the European Commission is holding up billions of euros to Poland earmarked in a pandemic...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Booster
Daily Mail

EU pushes Poland towards POLEXIT: Nation is ordered to pay €1million a day until it complies with European court's order to scrap disciplinary rules for judges

Poland has been ordered to pay a penalty of 1 million euros (£845,000) per day until it complies with the European Union's top court's order to scrap disciplinary rules for judges. The Court of Justice of the European Union delivered the decision on Wednesday to prevent what it called 'serious...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin orders Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slams his own relatives for refusing to take the covid vaccine - as the country battles record deaths amid measly 32% jab uptake

Vladimir Putin has ordered all Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slammed the public - including his own relatives - for its vaccine hesitancy. The Kremlin reported a consecutive record daily Covid toll with 1,028 deaths on Wednesday, bringing its total fatalities to 226,353 - by far the highest in Europe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

EU court tells Poland to pay €1m a day over judicial dispute

The European Union’s top court has ordered Poland to pay €1m (£845,000) a day over the country’s longstanding dispute with the bloc over its controversial “disciplinary chamber”.The Wednesday ruling by the Court of Justice came after the EU’s executive commission asked for “financial penalties” to ensure compliance with a ruling from July.The court said that the penalty was “necessary in order to avoid serious and irreparable harm to the legal order of the European Union and to the values on which that Union is founded, in particular that of the rule of law”.The European Commission, which supervises the respect of...
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

Russia to relaunch troubled vaccination ad campaign - report

MOSCOW, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Russia plans to relaunch its troubled vaccination advertising and public information campaign amid surging COVID-19 infection and death rates, the daily Kommersant newspaper reported on Thursday. The Kremlin has lamented the slow pace of vaccinations across the world’s largest country and said that the campaign...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Infections soar as Czech authorities urge vaccination

Coronavirus infections in the Czech Republic have soared to the highest levels in more than half a year as authorities call on people to get vaccinated.The Health Ministry said the daily tally of new cases jumped to 4,262 on Monday, 1,733 more than a week ago. It was the highest daily increase since April 13.The trend was not expected to be reversed any time soon.The ministry predicted that in the next few days the country will have more than 300 people infected per 100,000 in a seven-day period, a significant increase from 217 on Monday.Health Minister Adam Vojtech blamed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Tokyo eateries return to normal hours as virus cases drop

People in Tokyo can eat and drink in bars and restaurants later in the evening starting Monday as officials ease social distancing rules with the country’s daily coronavirus cases reaching their lowest levels in more than a year.Crowds have been returning to bars and trains since Japan lifted its moderate state of emergency on Sept. 30. But officials in Tokyo had asked food and beverage businesses to maintain their early closures through Sunday as a precaution against a quick resurgence.After seeing daily jumps of nearly 6,000 cases in mid-August, Tokyo is now reporting less than 50 new coronavirus infections...
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

France's Le Pen visits Hungary in bid for nationalist allies

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen held talks Tuesday with populist Hungarian Prime Minster Viktor Orban in Budapest a meeting the two politicians said advanced the cooperation of Europe's nationalist forces. At a news conference in Hungary's capital following the meeting, Le Pen lambasted what she said was emerging “ideological hegemony” in the European Union and she urged deeper cooperation among nationalist political parties that favor diminishing the EU's power over its member nations. “We have to have convergence, and this has to be our mode of existence,” Le Pen said. The visit reflected growing efforts by...
POLITICS
The Independent

Vaccine reluctance in Eastern Europe brings high COVID cost

Truck driver Andriy Melnik never took the coronavirus seriously. With a friend, he bought a fake vaccination certificate so his travel documents would appear in order when he hauled cargo to other parts of Europe.His view changed after the friend caught COVID-19 and ended up in an intensive care unit on a ventilator.“It's not a tall tale. I see that this disease kills, and strong immunity wouldn't be enough -- only a vaccine can offer protection,” said Melnik, 42, as he waited in Kyiv to get his shot. “I'm really scared and I'm pleading with doctors to help me...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Moscow embarks on sweeping lockdown as COVID-19 deaths surge

MOSCOW, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The Russian capital brought in its strictest lockdown measures since June 2020 on Thursday as hospitals confront a rising wave of coronavirus cases that has sent one-day pandemic deaths to record highs. The partial lockdown, in which only essential shops like pharmacies and supermarkets are...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Reuters

German labour market continues post-pandemic recovery

BERLIN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - German unemployment fell more than expected in October, official figures showed on Thursday, showing that companies in Europe’s largest economy were firmly on a post-pandemic hiring spree despite supply bottlenecks that have hurt manufacturers. The Labour Office said the number of people out of work...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

209K+
Followers
229K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy