'Doctor Who': BBC shares Season 13 teaser photo, premiere title

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- The BBC is sharing new details about Doctor Who Season 13.

The network shared a teaser photo and a premiere title for the season, titled Flux, Wednesday.

The photo features the new character Karvanista, a dog-like alien covered in fur. Some fans likened the character to Chewbacca.

Season 13 will premiere Oct. 31 on Halloween. The season premiere is titled "Chapter One: The Halloween Apocalypse."

"On Halloween, all across the universe, terrifying forces are stirring. From the Arctic Circle to deep space, an ancient evil is breaking free. And in present day Liverpool, the life of Dan Lewis is about to change forever," an official description reads.

Season 13 will mark Jodi Whittaker's third and final season as the 13th and first female Doctor. Showrunner Chris Chibnall will also depart after Season 13 and be replaced by Russell T. Davies.

Doctor Who originally premiered in 1963 and aired for 26 seasons. The show was revived in 2005 and will celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2023.