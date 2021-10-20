CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'Doctor Who': BBC shares Season 13 teaser photo, premiere title

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zFIXn_0cXFUfqE00

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- The BBC is sharing new details about Doctor Who Season 13.

The network shared a teaser photo and a premiere title for the season, titled Flux, Wednesday.

The photo features the new character Karvanista, a dog-like alien covered in fur. Some fans likened the character to Chewbacca.

Season 13 will premiere Oct. 31 on Halloween. The season premiere is titled "Chapter One: The Halloween Apocalypse."

"On Halloween, all across the universe, terrifying forces are stirring. From the Arctic Circle to deep space, an ancient evil is breaking free. And in present day Liverpool, the life of Dan Lewis is about to change forever," an official description reads.

Season 13 will mark Jodi Whittaker's third and final season as the 13th and first female Doctor. Showrunner Chris Chibnall will also depart after Season 13 and be replaced by Russell T. Davies.

Doctor Who originally premiered in 1963 and aired for 26 seasons. The show was revived in 2005 and will celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Netflix secret codes: How to unlock thousands of hidden films and TV shows

Netflix's incredibly niche, personalised subgenres have long captivated movie nerds, from "Steamy Crime Movies from the 1970s" to "Period Pieces About Royalty Based on Real Life". The genres, based on a complicated algorithm that uses reams of data about users' viewing habits to recommend exactly what a particular user is...
TV SHOWS
EW.com

Netflix unveils Ozark final season premiere date alongside new footage

"Today is a beginning." And today is also when we learn the premiere date for Ozark's final season. After those words from Navarro (Felix Solis) ended last year's bloody season 3 finale, they now end Netflix's latest look at the addictive series, which is set to return on Jan. 21, 2022, with the first half of season 4.
TV SERIES
Empire

Doctor Who Announces More Guest Cast And First Episode Title For Flux Series

With Halloween fast approaching, that means the Beeb is getting ready to launch the new, six-part Doctor Who series, Flux, which will form a key part of Jodie Whittaker's final run on the show. New information about the series has arrived, including the name of the first chapter and a hefty list of guests stars. Let's start with the title, shall we?
TV SERIES
Variety

Netflix’s ‘The Last Kingdom’ Final Season to Be Followed by Feature Film ‘Seven Kings Must Die’

The fifth and final season of Netflix historical drama “The Last Kingdom,” due in 2022, will be followed by a two-hour feature film titled “Seven Kings Must Die.” The film will stream on Netflix. The news was announced by Alexander Dreymon, who plays the lead role of Uhtred, at the London Comic Con on Sunday. Based on the novels of Bernard Cornwell, filming on “Seven Kings Must Die” will begin in Budapest in early 2022, with Dreymon reprising his role. Many of the series’ characters will return, alongside several new faces. The film will be written by Martha Hillier, produced by Nigel Marchant,...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell T. Davies
cartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 9 premiere photo: Are Aram and Park together?

Season 9 premiere is coming onto NBC a week from Thursday, and new photos definitely raise some questions. Take, for example, what in the world is going on now with Aram and Park. Are these two a couple now? The image above makes us wonder heavily about that sort of thing — sure, it could be a friendly embrace, or maybe the two just haven’t seen each other in a long time. We know that there’s a two-year time jump coming and lives could’ve changed dramatically in that time. Of course, that would’ve also been time for the two to enter into a proper relationship.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Doctor Who confirms full list of writers and directors for season 13

Doctor Who bosses have revealed more key details about the upcoming 13th season, including the full roster of writers and directors. Unlike previous series, the new six-episode instalment will tell one serialised story, Doctor Who: Flux, rather than a series of standalone episodes. Because of this format change, fewer guest writers have been invited this time around.
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

Tom Holland Shares Stunning Photo of Zendaya at ‘Dune’ London Premiere

Tom Holland is showing his rumored-girlfriend, Zendaya, some love. The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor took to Instagram Monday to share a photo of the Emmy Award-winning actress in support of her latest film, Dune. Holland shared a black-and-white capture of a red carpet photo from the film's London Premiere.
CELEBRITIES
Twinfinite

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 Gets a Teaser Trailer, Premieres in January

The final season of the much beloved Attack on Titan anime series aired at the start of this year, but left viewers with a tantalizing cliffhanger that promised a lot more action to come. The second part of the final season is set to air in January 2022, and it will mark the conclusion of the series.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc One#Season Premiere#Liverpool#Bbcone#Bbc Press Office
TV Fanatic

Doctor Who Season 13 Trailer, Guest Cast Revealed!

The full-length Doctor Who Season 13 trailer is here!. Joining cast members Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill, John Bishop, and Jacob Anderson are for Whittaker's last season are Robert Bathurst (Cold Feet, Toast Of London, Downton Abbey), Thaddea Graham (The Irregulars, Us), Blake Harrison (The Inbetweeners, A Very English Scandal, World On Fire) and Kevin McNally (Pirates of the Caribbean, Designated Survivor, Downton Abbey).
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 9 premiere: Who is Reddington talking to?

Season 9 has us intriguing for a number of reasons, and it’s still more than a week away!. Are we interested in updates on the Task Force? Sure, but we’d be lying if we were to say our attention was on anything other than Raymond Reddington himself. He’s been seemingly gone from his old world in the wake of Elizabeth Keen’s death; none of the now-disbanded Task Force has seen him in some time. He’s likely taken his time to mourn and after that, figured out what he wants his new life to look like. This cannot be an easy thing for anyone to assemble, even if we are talking here about a criminal operator known for solving complicated issues.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Succession season 3 spoilers: The meaning of premiere title ‘Secession’

We’re a mere matter of two days away from the Succession season 3 premiere and because of that, our curiosity is at a peak. What’s going to be coming up in this first episode? We’re assuming quite a bit, and there’s a significant clue already in the title for the first episode: “Secession.”
TV SERIES
Collider

'Doctor Who's Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill Share a Sweet Photo to Commemorate Filming Wrap

It’s official: Jodie Whittaker has completed her time in the TARDIS. Doctor Who’s official Twitter said farewell to the actress and her co-star Mandip Gill with a new photo, confirming that the actresses have officially wrapped filming on the sci-fi giant. It's unclear whether the photo refers to Season 13 itself or the holiday specials that Whittaker's Doctor is planned to return for before her ultimate departure, but the moment is bittersweet nevertheless.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Doctor Who
Cinema Blend

Doctor Who: Flux Trailer Brings Back Many Familiar Enemies For Jodie Whittaker's Final Season

It’s been over a year and a half since Doctor Who Season 12 wrapped up, and 10 months since we last spent time with Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor and her cohorts. Well, the wait for a reunion is almost over, as Doctor Who Season 13, a.k.a. Doctor Who: Flux, premieres at the end of the month. The six-episode season marks the beginning of the end for Whittaker’s incarnation of The Doctor, and a new trailer had dropped revealing that she’ll be running into some familiar faces over the course of her next adventure.
TV SERIES
GQMagazine

Who Was the Number-One-Dressed Boy at the Succession Season Premiere?

Cast and crew gathered ’round the gigantic whale at the American Museum of Natural History last night to usher in the long-awaited season three premiere of HBO’s Succession, which will grace our TV screens this Sunday, October 17. Naturally, attendees made some power moves in some subtle power suits—ties optional, chest hair encouraged. These are our favorite looks.
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

Who is Mark Blum? YOU season 3 premiere offers title card tribute

Who is Mark Blum? If you watched the YOU season 3 premiere on Netflix, you may have noticed his name at the very end. For those of you who are longtime viewers of the show, odds are you are very familiar already with Blum’s onscreen work. He appeared on the series across a handful of episodes as Mr. Mooney, the owner of the bookstore back in season 1 that Joe more or less called home. Mooney was also a surrogate parent to Joe and was an influential character in his life — he also was responsible for locking him away in the basement for stretches at a time. We saw him often in flashbacks, but he also had an important appearance in the present when Joe brought Beck over to see him, evidence in a way of the life he had outside of her.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Doctor Who: Flux premiere spoilers: A Halloween episode!

Clearly, it’s been the plan for some time to have Doctor Who: Flux premiere on October 31. How else can you explain much of the story? It seems as though Chris Chibnall was long going for a spooky start to this season, and to give us opportunities to see a few things go bump in the night. This episode is subtitled “The Halloween Apocalypse,” and just from that alone, it’s clear that there is a ton of crazy stuff coming.
TV & VIDEOS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
203K+
Followers
43K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy