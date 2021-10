[Warning: The following contains spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 6. Read at your own risk!]. It was date night on The Masked Singer, and the contestants were ready to share the love in the form of intimate details about their dating lives. Did the theme get stretched a little thin by the end of the episode? It sure did, but that didn't mean it wasn't an eventful, informational night. I am now 90 percent sure of the identity of two of the remaining singers, and the eliminated singer was one of the ones I was most curious to meet due to how absolutely baffling I found them. Plus, we met a new singer whose goofy costume certainly did not match their stunning performance, which is always exciting.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO