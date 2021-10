The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has just had its next-gen update delayed by an entire year, but what can we expect from the release? CDPR announced today that both The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077‘s updates would be delayed from a planned release this year to 2022. CDPR had restated the plan to release both updates in 2021 as recently as last month, so the delay comes as a little bit of a surprise. However, given the disastrous launch of Cyberpunk 2077, it’s understandable that CDPR would want to be cautious.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO