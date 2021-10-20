CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanofi says its flu vaccine can be co-administered with Moderna's COVID-19 shot

By Reuters
 7 days ago
Oct 20 (Reuters) - Sanofi SA's (SASY.PA) flu vaccine can be safely given along with Moderna Inc's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine, the French drugmaker said on Wednesday, citing study data.

The study supports the current recommendation by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that flu and COVID-19 vaccines can be given simultaneously. The data was reported in slides set to be presented later to a panel of CDC advisers.

