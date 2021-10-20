CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

PIERS MORGAN: How dare the Biden White House and its media cheerleaders blame the American people for expecting goods and food in their stores. If Trump was still in charge they'd be screaming from the rooftops

By Piers Morgan for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Imagine if President Trump had won the 2020 election, as delusional Don continues to preposterously claim he did to anyone dumb enough to believe it?

Then imagine what the media reaction would be to America, the world's supposedly most powerful nation, currently grinding to a shuddering halt with a vast flotilla of cargo ships stuck off the Californian coast, and a chronic shortage of food-delivery drivers causing empty shelves to appear right across the country?

Actually - none of us need imagine what the reaction would be.

Trump would rightly be excoriated for failing on perhaps the single most important duty of a US President - ensuring the American people can get food and essential provisions.

I'd be leading the attack myself, because you don't need to have Nostradamus level foresight to have predicted that as the world finally begins to crawl out of the coronavirus pandemic, the economy would inevitably surge back from the financial abyss and so would demand for supplies.

But instead, the liberal-dominated mainstream media once again refuses to treat President Biden in the same brutally critical way it treated President Trump.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26sLJa_0cXFT4Uv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vqa1B_0cXFT4Uv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tIiq4_0cXFT4Uv00
A record number of ships are lined up waiting to dock at the port of Los Angeles while stores wonder whether they will be full for the holiday season
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DuHeq_0cXFT4Uv00
In fact, instead of berating the current occupant of the White House for this calamitous state of affairs, journalists are going out of their way to give Biden a pass and do what he also loves to do - blame someone else. Pictured: A cargo truck drives past containers stacked at the Port of Los Angeles 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13l0kK_0cXFT4Uv00
In an astonishingly tone-deaf op-ed piece in the Washington Post, owned by liberal tech mogul Jeff Bezos, columnist Micheline Maynard says her fellow Americans should basically STFU with their whining about food running out. 'Don't rant about short-staffed stores and supply chain woes,' screams the headline on a piece that lambasts those on the receiving end of this fiasco for having the audacity to complain about it. Pictured: A single loaf of bread sits alone among empty shelves at a CVS in Dallas

In fact, instead of berating the current occupant of the White House for this calamitous state of affairs, journalists are going out of their way to give Biden a pass and do what he also loves to do - blame someone else.

Even worse, that someone else is the American people!

In an astonishingly tone-deaf op-ed piece in the Washington Post, owned by liberal tech mogul Jeff Bezos, columnist Micheline Maynard says her fellow Americans should basically STFU with their whining about food running out.

'Don't rant about short-staffed stores and supply chain woes,' screams the headline on a piece that lambasts those on the receiving end of this fiasco for having the audacity to complain about it.

Apparently, Americans who've already endured so much health and economic hardship during this horrible pandemic, need to stop being so needy about needing stuff to keep them alive.

Maynard argues that 'spoilt' and 'nightmare' Americans have grown greedy with expectations of speedy service and easy access to consumer products – expectations that have now been 'crushed like a Styrofoam container in a trash compactor.'

And she opines that it's time for 'new, more realistic expectations.'

To illustrate the enormous selfless sacrifices she herself has been forced to make, Ms Maynard writes: 'The other day I found myself carrying home a loaf of bread in my bare hands because the bakery had run out of bags. Back when we didn't know how good we had it — circa 2019 — I might have been annoyed by the inconvenience. Now I was just glad the bakery was still in business.'

OMG! The inconvenience!

I'm only surprised she didn't leave a paragraph space empty for reader applause.

I mean, she carried a whole loaf in her bare hands!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03r7kz_0cXFT4Uv00
During yesterday's briefing, Biden's press secretary Jen Psaki was grilled about why the president hadn't done more to tackle the situation, and indeed only set up a task force to deal with it last week when it became clear that the holiday season would suffer severe shortages
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22xHdP_0cXFT4Uv00
Meanwhile, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who went AWOL on paternity leave for two months at an absolutely crucial time for the industries he supposedly oversees, also blames the American public for being too demanding, whilst simultaneously sucking up to his boss. He told CNN: 'Demand is up because income is up, because the president has successfully guided this economy out of the terrifying recession.' Oh pur-lease, pass the vomit bag

Of course, this is about as tough as the crisis will get for privileged people like Maynard who describes herself as a 'journalist, broadcaster, author, public speaker, and professor' that specialises in food and cars.

Nor will it overly bother her newspaper's owner, one of the world's richest men.

But for many other Americans lower (literally) down the food chain, it presents a very real problem that will have a seriously adverse effect on their lives.

And the buck stops squarely with President Biden.

As I warned months ago, his reckless desire to behave like some kind of all-year-round Santa Claus with his massive Covid-19 stimulus spending spree would eventually have to be paid for…by the public.

And so, it is.

As inflation soars, costs have risen in almost every aspect of an average American's life. Gas prices alone have rocketed to a 7-year high.

But wages have remained stagnant and in an extraordinarily worrying development, millions of Americans are simply quitting their jobs.

In August, three per cent (4.3 million people) of America's entire workforce resigned.

Job availability is now running at over 10 million vacancies, but employers are struggling to hire because they're being priced out of the market by a President who's made it more economically beneficial for people to stay at home.

To rub salt into the wounds, the White House seems think the supply chain crisis is a trivial matter deserving of stupidly arrogant and insensitive jokes.

During yesterday's briefing, Biden's press secretary Jen Psaki was grilled about why the president hadn't done more to tackle the situation, and indeed only set up a task force to deal with it last week when it became clear that the holiday season would suffer severe shortages.

'It was crystal clear that things were not improving on the supply chain,' said a reporter, 'people couldn't get dishwashers and furniture and treadmills delivered on time. Not to mention all sorts of other things….

At which point Psaki interrupted the reporter to mockingly sneer: 'The tragedy of the treadmill.'

She might find it funny that people haven't received their goods on time, but I doubt Americans share her amusement, especially when treadmills will help keep people fit at a time when we know good physical condition offers far greater protection against a killer virus that preys on the obese.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j63RF_0cXFT4Uv00
At yesterday's White House press briefing, a reporter asked Jen Psaki: 'It was crystal clear that things were not improving on the supply chain people couldn't get dishwashers and furniture and treadmills delivered on time. Not to mention all sorts of other things…. At which point Psaki interrupted the reporter to mockingly sneer: 'The tragedy of the treadmill' Pictured: Cargo shipping containers at the Port of LA wait to berth
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32x22O_0cXFT4Uv00
Psaki wasn't the only member of Biden's top team who seems to think this is all one big joke. Liz Reynolds, special assistant to the president for manufacturing and economic development, gave this breathtakingly blazé response during a call on Monday with the National Governors Association. 'You won't be able to get the jacket in 15 colors, but you will be able to get the jacket!' she chortled. Pictured: Empty shelves at a Walmart in Norwalk

Psaki wasn't the only member of Biden's top team who seems to think this is all one big joke.

Liz Reynolds, special assistant to the president for manufacturing and economic development, gave this breathtakingly blazé response during a call on Monday with the National Governors Association.

'You won't be able to get the jacket in 15 colors, but you will be able to get the jacket!' she chortled.

Meanwhile, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who went AWOL on paternity leave for two months at an absolutely crucial time for the industries he supposedly oversees, also blames the American public for being too demanding, whilst simultaneously sucking up to his boss.

He told CNN: 'Demand is up because income is up, because the president has successfully guided this economy out of the terrifying recession.'

Oh pur-lease, pass the vomit bag.

Again, I ask: what would be the reaction if Trump and his people were behaving like this?

People like Buttigieg, Reynolds and Micheline Maynard would be furiously calling him out over this disastrous mess that will ruin so much of the holiday season for so many Americans.

Instead, they blame the victims of President Biden's chaotic fiscal policy rather than the person whose job it is make their lives less uncomfortable.

And in doing so, they expose a pathetic hypocrisy at the heart of so much of the liberal response to Biden's presidency.

The opinion polls don't lie: he's getting more and more unpopular because many Americans can see and feel the quality of their lives deteriorating.

Yet apparently, THEY are to blame for this and they should stop their moaning, lower their expectations and just accept crappy standards and deplorably slow service.

How does that constitute 'Build Back Better'?

Americans should never lower their expectations nor meekly accept mediocre performance from their leaders.

Ironically, it's Joe Biden with his shockingly mediocre performance as president who is rapidly lowering all optimistic expectations from when he took office.

Comments / 0

Related
The Free Press - TFP

Poll: More Americans, Led By Democrats And Independents, Are Increasingly Losing Faith In Biden To Pull The Economy Out Of A Nosedive

In one sense when he took office President Joe Biden was given a field of cushy political clover to walk through. Because of COVID-related fear and lockdowns, the high-octane Trump economy roared to a halt. Accordingly, once scientists better understood how to treat the virus, and the Trump administration ushered...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Piers Morgan
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

'The undertakings to overturn the 2020 election makes Watergate appear like child’s play': Nixon's White House counsel John Dean calls for Merrick Garland to name a SPECIAL COUNSEL to probe people who 'organized' Jan. 6th

Attorney General Merrick Garland is facing public pressure to name a special counsel to probe the events surrounding Jan. 6th, with former Watergate figure John Dean calling for an investigation into the people who 'organized' the riot. Dean told DailyMail.com the Justice Department where he once served should act on...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Senator John Cornyn: It Will Take President Biden & Democrats To Lose Their Majorities To Realize How Unpopular Their Border Policies Are With Americans

Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) joined Brian Kilmeade to discuss the latest on the border surge. Cornyn said the surge is the worst he has ever seen because the Biden administration is actively encouraging policies of non-enforcement. Cornyn feels it will take another election before Democrats, and particularly President Biden, to lose their majorities in the House and Senate to realize how unpopular their border policies are with the American people. On the Virginia governor’s race between Glenn Youngkin and Terry McAuliffe, Cornyn says President Obama and McAuliffe are playing with fire on education because there isn’t anything that people feel stronger about than their kids’ education. Cornyn believes the left will find out that their belief they know better than we do on what is good for our children is causing parents to push back and show they will not be intimidated from being involved in their children’s education.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Californian#The White House#The Washington Post#Americans#Stfu
Washington Post

How Trump’s allies are still trying to insulate him from blame for the coronavirus pandemic

On Tuesday, freshman Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) gave a speech from the floor of the House that was as furious as it was terse, as inscrutable as it was accusatory. Over the span of 64 words, he called for the creation of a commission aimed at exploring the origins of the coronavirus at the heart of the pandemic, called the country’s top infectious-disease expert Anthony S. Fauci a “demon doctor,” accused Fauci of lying to Congress, accused Fauci of having a hand in creating the virus and suggested that Fauci was linked to “funding the torture of puppies in Africa.” It took 65 words just to summarize the claims, which should tell you something about Cawthorn’s succinctness.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
WIFR

Joe Biden’s approval ratings are worse than every recent president -- except 1 -- at this stage

(CNN) - Roughly nine months into his presidency, Joe Biden is on the verge of writing his name into the history books -- and not in a good way. The latest polling from Gallup pegs the President’s approval at just 42%, the lowest of his term to date and the second-lowest of any president Gallup has measured at this moment in their presidency over the last almost five decades.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
northwestgeorgianews.com

For Kamala Harris, a shifting role: Fewer public events with Biden

In their first two months in the White House, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were practically inseparable — Harris traveled with Biden to the Pentagon, sat in the Roosevelt Room when he met virtually with a foreign leader and delivered her own remarks on the administration’s priorities.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New York Post

Who’s running, Joe? Biden says ‘Trump’ 24 times during Va. stump for McAuliffe

President Biden on Tuesday seemed fixated on former President Donald Trump in a Virginia stump speech for Terry McAuliffe, the Democratic candidate for governor. Biden mentioned Trump by name 24 times during a brisk, 17-minute speech in a park near the Pentagon in northern Virginia, attempting to use his predecessor’s legacy to bash Republican Glenn Youngkin, who is tied with McAuliffe in polls in a state Biden won by 10 points just a year ago.
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden has been God's gift to Big Oil

President Joe Biden made tackling the "climate crisis" his central goal. Just one week into his presidency, Biden issued an executive order to "intensify international collaborations to drive innovation and deployment of clean energy technologies, which are critical for climate protection" and a number of actions to reduce or eliminate fossil fuel production and dependency at home. He appointed former Secretary of State John Kerry as his special presidential envoy for climate. He revoked permits for the Keystone XL pipeline to distribute Canadian oil to the United States but threw his support behind the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to transport Russian gas into Europe. He also offered continued U.S. encouragement for an existing pipeline scheme for the Taliban’s Afghanistan .
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

256K+
Followers
5K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy