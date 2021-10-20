Kate Middleton Allegedly Rejected a Cute Gesture from Kim Kardashian Returning Her Gift in 2012

Kim Kardashian is undoubtedly the queen of reality television and is also a renowned businesswoman, but despite her fame, the Duchess of Cambridge rejected her baby gift almost a decade ago.

Since she joined the royal family about a decade ago, Kate Middleton is largely known for her calmness, impeccable style, and love for privacy, making her one of the most admired royal figures.

Middleton made waves in 2012 after reports emerged that she returned a load of free clothing sent to her by reality star, Kim Kardashian who had just launched a new fashion collection with her sister and hoped to make a friendly gesture to the Duchess. Here's what happened.

MIDDLETON RETURNED KIM'S GIFT

Kim and her sisters are widely known for their famous family show, "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," but after venturing into fashion, the sisters hoped to replicate their TV success as businesswomen.

The 40-year-old TV star and her sisters Khloe and Kourtney had high hopes for their Dorothy Perkins range and decided to strike up a perfect marketing plan which would involve gifting the Duchess of Cambridge from their collection.

Surprisingly, Middleton turned down the warm gesture from the Kardashians, however politely. The free clothes sent to Middleton included several figure-hugging silhouettes, with leopard print and studs which might not be appropriate for a senior royal family member.

A source within the palace noted that Middleton, who is often dressed by the best designers around the world, could hardly be pictured on official duty with the queen, wearing one of Kim's cheap leopard-print miniskirt or gold sequined jacket.

Aside from rejecting Kim's clothes, a royal insider revealed that the reality star invited Middleton for a tea date, but the Duchess politely turned down her request once again.

Sources wondered why Kim was keen on forging a relationship with Middleton despite having several celebrity friends. Some sources believe the reality star was merely trying to get Middleton to wear one of her clothes, which would boost the credibility of her brand.

In America, the Kardashians are almost worshipped, but they do not have the same fame in the UK, and a link with the famous royal family would have been the best way to cement their entrance into the UK market.

In an interview, Kim did not hide her admiration for the Duchess of Cambridge's fashion sense and style, describing her as a sweet person who would look good in one of her brand's clothes paired with a hat.

A representative of the Cambridge family later explained that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have a policy of not receiving unsolicited gifts from people who do not have close ties to the family and would return such gifts with explanatory notes.

KIM DENIES THE RUMOR

Following claims that her gift was returned, Kim's camp quickly dismissed such claims as rumors geared at generating unnecessary strife and publicity. They claimed the reality star did not send free clothes to Middleton, as was widely reported.

Later on, both stars were heavily pregnant, and rumors had it that Kim had sent free baby clothes to the Duchess only to have them returned. Once again, the "KUWTK" star denied that such ever happened.

While Kim's camp denies any embarrassing event with the Duchess, the reality star's admiration of Middleton is public knowledge. Ahead of Middleton's 30th birthday, Kim shared a video of her wishing the Duchess a happy birthday alongside a shoe gift.

KATE LOVES FASHION

The 40-year-old mom of three is a known fashion guru and knows how to send tongues wagging when she walks into a room. Since she joined the royal family, Middleton has had several iconic moments where she showed the world her taste for luxury.

The Duchess of Cambridge's style has an easy charm about it, not to mention a fondness for cunning silhouettes and show-stopping Alexander McQueen ensembles.

Royal family fans can recall the red dress coat she wore on a December visit to Cardiff and the custom white-and-gold embroidered gown that stole the show at the BAFTAs in 2020.

Another iconic moment would include her wedding gown, complete with a 9-foot train, that elicited gasps as she entered Westminster Abbey to marry Prince William a decade ago.

The Duchess's aptitude for merging high-street brands and high fashion, as well as her passion for reusing favorite outfits, conveys a staunchly down-to-earth approach, which is why her fans love her.

Middleton is among the most photographed women in the world, and her charm and charisma would most certainly ensure anything she wears would be sold out a few hours after it spreads across social media platforms.

The Duchess has a sweet taste, and not even motherhood has stopped her from looking charming even at 40—affordable basics like LK. Bennett and Reiss, Erdem, Philip Treacy, and Emilia Wickstead are some of her favorite designers.

Despite her love for designer gowns, there's one outfit essential she always reaches for when she wants to seem put-together but relaxed: a pair of well-cut tailored trousers.

Middleton alternates between slim-leg and wide-leg trews, with an ability to look simple but magical in them. To show her love for trousers, she has sometimes rocked only the trousers of her two-piece suit, which she would pair with any shirt of her choice.

For instance, during an engagement in Battersea Park in September 2020, the Duchess wore her pink Marks & Spencer pants with her Superga trainers.

KATE'S FAMILY

The year has been hugely difficult for the royal family, who have seen themselves exposed to the public following various explosive revelations made by Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex.

As William and Harry's relationship continues to decline, Middleton was said to have tried her best to give peace a chance and keep the family together. Allegedly, she sent gifts to Markle following the birth of her second child with Harry, hoping to calm the storm.

Also, following the death of Prince Philip, Middleton, who has been relatively silent in the family, has stepped up to the task, filling the void left by him and bailing her family out when they need help the most.

And as expected, seeing the Duchess become a vital support and pillar for the royal family has been a delight to her fans.