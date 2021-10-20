CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

El Paso County Commissioners issue proclamation against vaccine mandate

By Frank Heagle
KXRM
KXRM
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UXGIQ_0cXFSHde00

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — El Paso County commissioners have issued a proclamation in opposition to state and federal vaccine mandates for healthcare workers.

“I feel very strongly about this. No public agency should every have the power to put a chemical in your body. Ever.” said Commissioner for District 3 Stan VanderWerf during a commissioner’s meeting on Wednesday.

The proclamation says both orders will add to the enormous pressures COVID-19 has already placed on the healthcare industry, forcing many essential healthcare workers to leave the field because of the mandate.

Read the Proclamation here

The proclamation argues that the order raises constitutional, legal, and ethical issues.

“Why, at the time we most need nurses, would you cause a nursing shortage,” El Paso County Commissioner for District 1 Holly Williams asked. “Our rural hospitals are struggling. Even our hospitals in El Paso County are struggling and it just is very illogical to take away the ability of nurses do their jobs.”

The board said the state was expected to revaluate the order this week, but Gov. Polis has decided to instead wait for further instruction from the federal government before proceeding.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 9

Related
KXRM

Polis administration launches free youth counseling program

The Colorado Department of Human Services, Office of Behavioral Health and partners launched the I Matter program which provides up to three free counseling sessions for Coloradans ages 18 and younger or 21 and younger for those receiving special education services.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
County
El Paso County, CO
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
El Paso County, CO
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mandates#Ethical Issues#Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
KXRM

KXRM

887
Followers
517
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy