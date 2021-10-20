El Paso County Commissioners issue proclamation against vaccine mandate

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — El Paso County commissioners have issued a proclamation in opposition to state and federal vaccine mandates for healthcare workers.

“I feel very strongly about this. No public agency should every have the power to put a chemical in your body. Ever.” said Commissioner for District 3 Stan VanderWerf during a commissioner’s meeting on Wednesday.

The proclamation says both orders will add to the enormous pressures COVID-19 has already placed on the healthcare industry, forcing many essential healthcare workers to leave the field because of the mandate.

The proclamation argues that the order raises constitutional, legal, and ethical issues.

“Why, at the time we most need nurses, would you cause a nursing shortage,” El Paso County Commissioner for District 1 Holly Williams asked. “Our rural hospitals are struggling. Even our hospitals in El Paso County are struggling and it just is very illogical to take away the ability of nurses do their jobs.”

The board said the state was expected to revaluate the order this week, but Gov. Polis has decided to instead wait for further instruction from the federal government before proceeding.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.