Walk-in flu shot clinic for veterans set for October 23 in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee VA Medical Center will be offering a flu shot clinic for veterans on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center, from 9:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. This a walk-in clinic, so no appointments are necessary.

As a reminder, this clinic is specifically for veterans and does not include spouses, family members or caretakers.

Veterans who are unable to attend this walk-in clinic may still receive their flu shots during normal business hours in the Zablocki Integrated Health Program ZIHP clinic at the Milwaukee VA; appointments are required. To make an appointment, call (414) 382-2000, ext. 49069.

More information about the VA flu shot clinic for veterans:

All veterans are eligible, with their Veteran ID card. Masks are required, and short-sleeved shirts are encouraged.

The clinic is located on the first floor of the Milwaukee VA Medical Center, 5000 W. National Ave, in the Yellow Clinic. Enter through the East Entrance and follow the signs for the clinic.

Veterans who have received their flu shots outside of the VA are encouraged to contact their clinic to update their health records within the VA.

No COVID-19 vaccinations or boosters will be given during this event, but are available through the ZIHP clinic, and are by appointment only.

