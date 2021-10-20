CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Walk-in flu shot clinic for veterans set for October 23 in Milwaukee

By Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yka8H_0cXFQ0my00

The Milwaukee VA Medical Center will be offering a flu shot clinic for veterans on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center, from 9:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. This a walk-in clinic, so no appointments are necessary.

As a reminder, this clinic is specifically for veterans and does not include spouses, family members or caretakers.

Veterans who are unable to attend this walk-in clinic may still receive their flu shots during normal business hours in the Zablocki Integrated Health Program ZIHP clinic at the Milwaukee VA; appointments are required. To make an appointment, call (414) 382-2000, ext. 49069.

More information about the VA flu shot clinic for veterans:

  • All veterans are eligible, with their Veteran ID card. Masks are required, and short-sleeved shirts are encouraged.
  • The clinic is located on the first floor of the Milwaukee VA Medical Center, 5000 W. National Ave, in the Yellow Clinic. Enter through the East Entrance and follow the signs for the clinic.
  • Veterans who have received their flu shots outside of the VA are encouraged to contact their clinic to update their health records within the VA.
  • No COVID-19 vaccinations or boosters will be given during this event, but are available through the ZIHP clinic, and are by appointment only.

Offers for you

Curated offers for our readers

advertiser disclosure

CodeMonkey

Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Racine County Eye

Free Presentation and Book Signing comes to Kemper Center

Hospice Alliance is hosting a special presentation and book signing on the topic of having healthy, productive conversations about death and dying. Children’s book author Sherrie Barch will be presenting her new book entitled, “Heaven’s Bell,” with a book signing afterward. Barch, who hails from northern Illinois, has a passion...
KENOSHA, WI
Racine County Eye

COVID-19 booster shot: Who is eligible

On October 21, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made recommendations for booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines available in the United States. Millions of people have recently become eligible for the booster, which will provide additional protection, just in time for the upcoming holiday season. Individuals...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Racine County Eye

Deadly fentanyl overdoses on the rise in Kenosha County

The Opioid Task Force received a report from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department’s Kenosha Drug Operations Group (KDOG) stating that fentanyl has been detected in all types of counterfeit pills, marijuana, cocaine and methamphetamine. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is approved for treating patients with chronic severe pain from illnesses such...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin Health
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
Racine County Eye

Meet Carl: Kenosha’s Neighborhood Wild Turkey

People are used to seeing dogs out and about. In the county, free-range chickens aren’t even obscure, but wild turkeys in the city will make anyone turn their head. One turkey, in particular, is gaining popularity. “Carl” is the newest attraction in the Forest Park neighborhood. Happenings Magazine reports in...
KENOSHA, WI
Racine County Eye

Racine Friendship Clubhouse Auction aims to raise $10,000

This year’s Fall Fundraiser for the Racine Friendship Clubhouse (RFC) is an online auction, and it is set to close tomorrow, Friday, October 22, at 9:00 p.m. If you have not yet been to the auction site, you still have time to bid on some terrific items, and donate to this organization to help them meet their financial goal of raising $10,000. Currently, they are less than halfway to their goal, and this is where the Racine community can step in to help.
RACINE, WI
Racine County Eye

EverGreen Academy announces free meals for all students

EverGreen Academy is offering free meals for all of its students for the 2021-2022 school year. The free meal program is part of the Seamless Summer Option (SSO) through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). While free and reduced-price lunch applications are not necessary to participate in this program,...
RACINE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Shots#Veteran#Walk In Clinic#Va Medical Center#The Yellow Clinic
Racine County Eye

5 Churches in Racine County Hosting Halloween Events

Churches in the Racine County area are hosting festivities this Halloween. From hayrides to costume contests, there’s an activity for everyone to partake in this October. Are you ready to track down some fun? Continue reading for spooky, not-so-scary, and community-centered events that you can participate in at churches within Racine County.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Racine County Eye

Hospice Alliance Launches New Support Group for Children

Hospice Alliance is pleased to offer Connections – Planting Seeds of Hope, a support group for children and their trusted adults, starting, Thursday, October 21. Groups are offered on the third Thursday of each month from 5:30 p.m. – 7:45 p.m. at Hospice Alliance, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, WI. Children ages 2-18 are welcome, and each must be accompanied by an adult. An all-community offered resource, the support group is not limited to families with loved ones who received end-of-life care with Hospice Alliance.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
Racine County Eye

Wisconsin Department of Health Services receives funds from CDC to combat racial, geographical inequity within COVID-19 response

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced funds will be made available to promote racial and geographic equity in the COVID-19 response. DHS was awarded $27 million by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to combat inequities related to COVID-19 infection, illness, and death, including $9 million dedicated to rural communities. In a separate appropriation, an additional $13 million in funding has been set aside to continue the Vaccine Community Outreach grant program, which funds organizations across Wisconsin to increase vaccinations by serving as trusted messengers within their communities, build vaccine confidence, and reduce barriers that hinder vaccine access for marginalized or underserved populations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Racine County Eye

Racine County Eye

Racine, WI
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
617K+
Views
ABOUT

Racine County Eye provides readers with up-to-date local news from southeastern Wisconsin, including Kenosha and Racine. We cover local news about development, crime, schools, transportation, employment, COViD-19, and state, county, and local politics.

 https://www.racinecountyeye.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy