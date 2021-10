A victory was much needed for the Lady Rattlers after some tough losses during the first round of district play. On Oct. 8, they fell to rival Buda Hays in four sets in their third meeting of the season, after beating the Lady Hawks during their previous two matches. It was difficult on the Lady Rattlers’ mentality, but they were able to adjust and regroup before their next match.

SAN MARCOS, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO